2019 Lamborghini Aventador, Signed Babe Ruth Baseball Under the Gavel After $43.2+ Million GMV Sold Last Week on HiBid.com

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Car, card, and coin collectors are laser-focused on HiBid.com this week after 752,698 lots worth over $43.2 million in gross merchandise value (GMV) exchanged hands in 1,836 total live and online auctions last week. Auctions are currently underway for sports memorabilia signed by Babe Ruth, Lebron James, and Patrick Mahomes; rare boxes of Topps and other sports trading cards from the 1980s; and early American Draped Bust, Flowing Hair, and Morgan silver dollars.

Of special note is a collection of late-model supercars, sport SUVs, and motorcycles being sold in a U.S. Marshals auction. A 2019 Aventador LP740-4 S heads a roster of four supercars from Lamborghini, including two Huracans and an Urus. A 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8, two 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawks, and a 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye underscore the collectible appeal of the nearly three dozen automobiles in the package.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

September 25-October 1, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $43.2+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $77.6+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 752,698

Timed Auctions: 1,714

Live Auctions: 122

Bids Placed: 3.8+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 4.3+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

U.S. Marshals Webcast Auction, Baltimore

Auction Type: Live (Prebidding Open)

Dates: September 29-October 13

Seller: Apple Auctioneering Co.

View Auction Catalog

Outstanding Sports Card Auction No. 4

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: June 20-October 8

Seller: CBA Auctions & Appraisals

View Auction Catalog

High-End Sports Memorabilia Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: July 25-October 15

Seller: All Star Sports Memorabilia Inc

View Auction Catalog

Terry Aument Lifetime Coin Collection

Auction Type: Live (Prebidding Open)

Dates: August 21-October 7

Seller: Horst Auctioneers

View Auction Catalog

