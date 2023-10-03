SkinCeuticals Announces the Launch of A.G.E. Advanced Eye

Brand Expands Glycation-Combating Portfolio with Multi-Corrective Eye Cream

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the #1 Medical Skincare Brand1, announces the launch of A.G.E. Advanced Eye, a next-generation corrective eye cream to help reverse visible signs of aging impacted by glycation and collagen decline. The brand has been pioneering anti-glycation skincare since 2008 and recently expanded its glycation-combating portfolio with the introduction of A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced.

(PRNewswire)

Glycation is a key factor of the natural aging process that occurs when excess sugars in the body bind to structural proteins, like collagen, and form damaging molecules known as Advanced Glycation End-Products (A.G.E.s). A.G.E.s cause collagen to become weak and brittle, accelerating visible signs of aging in the skin. As collagen decline is most obvious in thinner tissue, the delicate skin around the eye area is particularly susceptible to glycation-related aging, which manifests as crow's feet, crepiness, and under-eye laxity2,3,4. A.G.E. Advanced Eye delivers a breakthrough anti-aging approach to the delicate skin around the eyes, helping visibly reverse advanced signs of aging impacted by glycation, reinforce skin matrix integrity, and immediately brighten the eye area.

"The skin around the eyes is significantly thinner than the skin across the rest of our face, making it more susceptible to signs of glycation-related aging, such as crow's feet and under-eye crepiness," remarks SkinCeuticals Partner Physician, Dr. Sherry Ingraham. "A.G.E. Advanced Eye is a powerful eye cream that has already been proven to deliver visible results to my patients, both immediately and over time. Maintaining a youthful look around the delicate eye area is a prominent concern in my practice. I recommend A.G.E. Advanced Eye as twice daily homecare to all my patients, especially those receiving cosmetic treatments around the eye."

A.G.E. Advanced Eye features a rich, silky texture that's suitable for all skin types and tones. Its new three-pronged ingredient technology includes 4.25% Wild Fruit Flavonoids and 0.2% Glycyrrhetinic Acid to help correct and defend against glycation, 7.5% Concentrated ProxylaneTM and 3% Matrixyl 3000 to support skin matrix integrity, and 0.5% Caffeine and 0.8% Inclusive Optical Effects to instantly reduce the appearance of under-eye puffiness and brighten the eye area. A thorough dossier of clinical testing was completed to demonstrate the efficacy of A.G.E. Advanced Eye, revealing immediate and 8-week results. SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Advanced Eye:

Immediately brightens dark circles (+12.4%) 5

Improves crow's feet (+18.0%) 5 after 8 weeks

Improves under-eye wrinkles (+23.6%) 5 after 8 weeks

Improves puffiness (+24.0%) 5 after 8 weeks

Delivers 24-hour hydration5

"The launch of A.G.E. Advanced Eye harnesses 15+ years of glycation expertise," explains Angela Hildebrand, General Manager of SkinCeuticals U.S. "As a brand, we pride ourselves with being at the forefront of skincare advancements, addressing consumer concerns at the source. A.G.E. Advanced Eye uses the newest groundbreaking technology to address the impact of glycation and collagen decline around the eye area."

To use, apply under the eyes, following the natural curve of the cheekbone and browbone. Do not apply directly to eyelids. If using in the morning, apply after SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic® and A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced, and follow with a SkinCeuticals sunscreen. If using in the evening, apply after SkinCeuticals H.A. Intensifier and A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced or Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2.

SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Advanced Eye is available for $116 at partner skincare professionals nationwide near you (find yours skinceuticals.com/locate) as well as SkinCeuticals.com.

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS

SkinCeuticals®, the #1 medical skincare brand in the U.S. and leader in antioxidant technology, founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. SkinCeuticals® products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. SkinCeuticals® is available in over 6,000 physician offices nationwide, with over 100 of those dermatologists and plastic surgeons exclusively selling SkinCeuticals® through their flagship program and SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ destinations which specifically emphasize the SkinCeuticals integrated skincare approach — combining clinical skincare with in-office treatments. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.SkinCeuticals.com.

CONTACT

Laura Cummins at SkinCeuticals: (212) 984-4907 / LCummins@skinceuticals.com

1 Source: 2021 Kline Professional Skincare: U.S. Market Analysis and Opportunities

2 Source: Ahmadraji, Fatemeh, et al. "Evaluation of the Clinical Efficacy and Safety of an Eye Counter Pad Containing Caffeine and Vitamin K in Emulsified Emu Oil Base." Advanced biomedical research vol. 4 10. 6 Jan. 2015, doi:10.4103/2277-9175.148292 5

3 Source: Labib, Amir, et al. "Lower Eyelid Laxity Examination." StatPearls, StatPearls Publishing, 8 May 2023. 6 Source: Yokoshiki,

4 Source: Saaya, et al. "High Resolution Facial Skin Imaging with Three-Dimensional Ultrasound Microscope." Proceedings of Meetings on Acoustics. Vol. 32. No. 1. AIP Publishing, 2017.

5 Protocol: An 8-week, single-center, double-blind clinical study was conducted on 89 females with Fitzpatrick type I-VI, ages 35-65, and mild to moderate aging signs in periocular area. A.G.E. Advanced Eye was used twice daily around the eye area in conjunction with a sunscreen. Efficacy and tolerance evaluations were conducted at baseline, post-application, and week 8. Additionally, ultrasound measurements on crow's feet were conducted at baseline and week 8.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SkinCeuticals