Kanbanize Becomes Businessmap, Launches End-to-End Business Agility Solution with Key Acquisition

The company unveils its new brand identity and product offerings to establish a fresh approach to outcome-driven enterprise agility through tailored Lean/Agile solutions!

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanbanize transforms into Businessmap, reflecting a bold shift in focus towards tailored, holistic solutions. Through the acquisition of Berriprocess Agility, Businessmap establishes itself as the A+ Business Agility platform navigating companies from end-to-end, helping them align goals and deliver quality work faster.

Businessmap Logo (PRNewswire)

A trailblazer in Agile portfolio and strategy management, Businessmap no longer identifies solely as a software vendor, but rather as a complete solution provider with a powerful suite of offerings propelling businesses to achieve outcomes at scale. The new company name symbolizes its dedication to guiding enterprises towards evolving their business agility.

Undergoing an evolution that spans over a decade, Businessmap has pioneered SaaS technology empowering teams to achieve unparalleled visibility, strategic alignment, and to optimize delivery workflows. The company's commitment to innovation is echoed in its recent additions of Measurable Outcomes/OKRs and the Initiatives & Outcomes Dashboard.

Dimitar Karaivanov, CEO of Businessmap, affirms, "Our unwavering pursuit of becoming the preferred partner for companies seeking scalable growth and innovation has been a driving force behind every milestone we've achieved."

With a strategic pivot to enhance resonance with its audience, Businessmap has embraced its compatibility with a broader range of methodologies and management approaches.

A pivotal milestone adds to the importance of the rebrand and completes the move towards being a holistic agility solution. Businessmap has acquired Berriprocess Agility founded by Teodora Bozheva, a long-term Businessmap Platinum Partner specializing in consulting, coaching and training large companies. This partnership leverages their proven coaching model to enhance client success on a global scale.

Bozheva emphasizes the pivotal role of Businessmap in visualization and measurement of workflows, "Our clients' success in Spain is closely tied to the support provided by the PPMOps program combined with the capabilities of Businessmap's software platform."

This rebranding, coupled with the fusion of software and professional services, is a testament to Businessmap's commitment to clients and partners alike. The company's expanded suite aims to empower a wide spectrum of businesses, including Fortune 50 enterprises.

The newly unveiled offerings present a comprehensive solution that echoes Businessmap's unwavering mission "to revolutionize management approaches and empower users through user-friendly yet powerful solutions."

About Businessmap:

Businessmap is an enterprise agility solution provider aiming to discover new management ways and share this knowledge through amazingly powerful, easy-to-use tools and professional services. Businessmap offers the most flexible software platform for outcomes-driven enterprise agility. Its unmatched functionality consolidates multiple tools into one, enabling affordable deployment at scale, visibility across all projects/portfolios and alignment on goals, to deliver quality work faster. Pairing it with their proprietary consulting program creates a tailored solution that ensures lasting value and exceptional ROI. Businessmap's tailor-made approach empowers enterprises to shape their strategies while fostering alignment across all levels.

For more information, visit https://businessmap.io/blog/kanbanize-rebranding-to-businessmap

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234280/Businessmap_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Businessmap