Providence Unveils Praia Health, Its Fourth Incubated Technology

Startup veteran Justin Dearborn to serve as Executive-in-Residence for the identity-driven personalization platform

RENTON, Wash., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Providence announced that Praia Health, a new platform-as-a-service (PaaS) technology built by and for health systems, is the next incubated technology from Providence Digital Innovation Group (DIG). Adopting the proven digital flywheel concept for engaging and re-engaging consumers algorithmically, Praia Health removes barriers to patient care by personalizing individuals' health journeys and seamlessly connecting them to the right services, products and resources.

With more than 25 years of experience leading technology-driven ventures, Justin Dearborn will serve as Praia executive-in-residence, bringing extensive health care, enterprise and technology business expertise.

"Given the unprecedented workforce and economic pressures affecting health systems today, we need to do things differently—and that means embracing new digital solutions that help us improve the health of our communities," said Rod Hochman, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Providence. "Praia Health embodies the Providence promise to know, care for and ease the way of each person we serve and extends this commitment to the patients' digital experience."

The Praia Health Identity and Engagement Platform launched within Providence in January 2022. It currently supports more than three million user accounts, delivering over $20 million in measurable value back to the organization in the 2022 calendar year alone.

"Praia Health comes with its own 'customer zero' so we can directly project the value of the platform to our future health system customers," Dearborn said. "It's a rare opportunity to lead an organization that has such a measurable track record of success. I'm excited to support the transformation of health systems through the power of digital."

The platform is anchored by patent-pending identity and profile technology that creates better experiences for patients by seamlessly connecting fragmented data sources and point solutions. This enables new types of omni-channel experiences that reflect a consumer's entire health ecosystem—beyond just their clinical record.

The Praia Health Identity and Engagement Platform is a modern technology stack with four core components:

Identity-Driven Personalization Services that create and manage robust consumer profiles that extend beyond the medical record—enabling an individualized and dynamic digital experience for every consumer.

Consumer Experience Products that streamline the delivery of highly personalized mobile and web experiences that attract, retain, and engage patients—and create digital differentiation for the health system.

Ecosystem Integrations supporting the full health consumer ecosystem—across the system and through outside partners—enabling health systems to fully leverage existing investments and take advantage of evolving market innovation.

Analytics Dashboard for new high value consumer insight, extending visibility across clinical, operational and programmatic boundaries.

"Health systems are at an inflection point. The trusted connection between the health system and health consumers is at its most vulnerable in an increasingly competitive, distributed, and decentralized environment," said Sara Vaezy, chief strategy and digital officer at Providence. "Technology is at the center of both the problem and the solution. Health systems must take a page from the book of other consumer-facing industries to enable a digital flywheel that fuels operational transformation and business model expansion. Digital transformation is now a health system imperative. That's why we built Praia Health."

As the fourth incubated technology from the Providence Digital Innovation Group, Praia Health builds upon the team's legacy of producing transformational technologies specifically for health systems. Past technologies include: Xealth, an integrated digital ordering and analytics platform that enables care teams to order digital health content, apps and services and became its own company in 2017; Circle, a women's health application that was acquired by Wildflower Health in 2018; and DexCare, a PaaS for health systems that intelligently orchestrates digital demand and health system capacity across all lines of care that spun out as a separate in company in 2021.

The organization is currently working with a select set of health systems, ecosystem partners and system integrators for Praia Health. Interested parties can contact the team at www.praiahealth.com . More information about the Providence Digital Innovation Group can be found at www.providence-dig.org.

About Providence

Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 51 hospitals, 1,085 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing, and much other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 120,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif. Learn about our vision of health for a better world at Providence.org.

