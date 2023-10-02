Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features World-Renowned BRUBECK BROTHERS QUARTET on Friday October 27 at 7 & 9:30 P.M.

GRAMMY® Award Nominated Jazz Artists - and Brothers – Chris and Dan Brubeck bring the Brubeck Brothers Quartet back to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. Tickets for the BRUBECK BROTHERS QUARTET at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, NH on Friday October 27 at 7 & 9:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features World-Renowned BRUBECK BROTHERS QUARTET on Friday October 27 at 7 and 9:30 P.M. Brothers Chris and Dan Brubeck have been making music together practically all their lives. Drummer Dan and Bassist, Trombonist, and Composer Chris cut their first record together in 1966. They've subsequently played a variety of styles in a number of different groups, as well as with their father, jazz giant Dave Brubeck, and with their own Brubeck Brothers Quartet.

World-Renowned BRUBECK BROTHERS QUARTET perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday October 27 at 7 & 9:30 P.M. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com and www.jimmysoncongress.com. (PRNewswire)

"The Brubeck Brothers Quartet attains that rarefied level where music is both relaxed and expressive, and their joy in its creation is contagious. There's really nothing out there that comes close to their unique brand of inventiveness."

— ALL ABOUT JAZZ

"A composer with a real flair for lyrical melody–a 21st Century Lenny Bernstein."

— CHICAGO TRIBUNE (on Chris Brubeck)

"Dan turned in one of the most masterful and inspiring performances I have ever witnessed."

— MODERN DRUMMER (on Dan Brubeck)

GRAMMY® Award Nominated Bassist, Trombonist and Composer CHRIS BRUBECK continues to distinguish himself as a creative force and multi-faceted performer on fretless bass, bass trombone and piano. An award-winning writer, he is clearly tuned into the pulse of contemporary music. Chris has created an impressive body of symphonic work and over the course of his career he has performed with such diverse talents as Paul Desmond, BB King, Gerry Mulligan, Frederica von Stade, Stephane Grappelli, Willie Nelson, and Jamie Cullum.

GRAMMY® Award Nominated Drummer DAN BRUBECK's drumming style is both mesmerizing and unparalleled, and his distinctive, and astonishingly textured drum solos have received standing ovations all over the world. His mastery of complex rhythms has led to his reputation as one of the most talented and creative drummers in jazz!

Although the Brubeck Brothers Quartet's style is rooted in "straight-ahead" Jazz, their concerts reveal an inherent ability to explore and play odd time signatures while naturally integrating the influences of Funk, Blues and World music. The group's creativity, technique and improvisation can be heard in their uncompromising music, which reflects their dedication to melody, rhythm, culture and the spontaneous spirit of Jazz.

BRUBECK BROTHERS QUARTET Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows now includes 10 NEA Jazz Masters, 50 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 47 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for the BRUBECK BROTHERS QUARTET at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday October 27 at 7 & 9:30 P.M.

