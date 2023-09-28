Jenelle Evans Announces Launch of Time Of The Day Coffees

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid social media speculation, reality television starlet Jenelle Evans announced the launch of a new brand, Time Of The Day , a functional mushroom coffee. Coffees are available for pre-order exclusively at www.timeoftheday.shop .

"It's true," Evans confirmed. " Time Of The Day is my new functional mushroom coffee. As you all know, I love coffee. I sourced the best to present you with premium tastes, flavors, and overall health-boosting Time Of The Day mushroom coffees."

The Time Of The Day debut unveiled three specialty-formulated Fair Trade-sourced functional mushroom coffees. Swirled into a rich instant coffee with a touch of nature's mushroom magic: Reishi and Turkey Tail for energy and recovery; 7 Superfood Blend for immunity and overall wellness; and Lion's Mane and Cordyceps for memory support and stamina.

A delightful twist to the sacred coffee ritual Time Of The Day is a cup of centuries-old medicinal mushrooms. The functional mushroom combinations are blended into a premium instant coffee for a less caffeinated cup of joe and a jitter-free experience.

Publicly dealing with fibromyalgia, body aches, migraines, and recently diagnosed with thymic hyperplasia, Evans said she knew she had to make health and lifestyle changes to improve her well-being. Looking for holistic and natural remedies, her inner coffee fiend squealed when she found she could embrace the unique health offerings of mushrooms with coffee.

"My entire body and immune system felt like it was under attack," Evans said. "I had to question everything I ate and drank, even coffee. I was worried. I knew I was on to something with mushroom coffee when I didn't feel so tired by midday."

Designed with coffee lovers in mind, Evans said each sip of Time Of The Day promises wellness support, clean energy for focus, revitalizing stamina, supporting digestion, uplifting mood, and strengthening immunity while packed with antioxidants.

Founded in 2023, Time Of The Day provides high-quality coffee, craveable food options, and other consumer packaged goods. Products are crafted with the purpose of elevating experiences. Committed to premium, clean-label ingredients, Time Of The Day promises high-quality and Fair Trade coffees sourced from the best coffee regions around the globe.

