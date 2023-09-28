Global X ETFs Ranked Among Best Places to Work in New York by Crain's New York Business

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced that the firm has been honored by Crain's New York Business as one of the Best Places to Work in New York City 2023. This marks the third year in a row that the firm has made this list.

Conducted by Crain's in partnership with Best Companies Group (BCG), an independent research company since 2004, the Best Places to Work in New York City survey and awards program has been dedicated to identifying and recognizing the area's best employers for over 15 years.

Commenting on today's announcement, Luis Berruga, CEO of Global X ETFs, said: "There is nothing more critical to a company's long-term success than its people, and at Global X we truly have the best people around! That's why I am honored that Crain's has recognized this special place to work as among New York's very best workplaces. At Global X, people will always be our most important asset, and they will always be encouraged to bring their full selves to work in an environment which fosters empowerment, authenticity, and enthusiasm."

Since its founding in 2008, Global X has embraced its status as a challenger brand and has quickly risen to become among the world's most admired and trusted ETF issuers. A big part of Global X's success can be attributed to its agility and exploration mindset, which are emblematic of the firm's culture and part of its DNA. As Global X has grown, it has been successful at maintaining the uniqueness and spirit that has always made the firm a special place to work – defined by positivity, passion, client service, teamwork, and professionalism.

Having reached a global headcount of 300 this year, Global X ETFs is growing and actively hiring team members who exemplify our culture of problem solving, creative thinking, collaboration, and integrity. To join the Global X team, view and apply to our open positions here.

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 100 ETF strategies and over $51 billion in assets under management worldwide.i While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Risk Management funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $520 billion in assets under management worldwide.ii Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $80bn in assets under management.iii

