DISH Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction Nationally for 6 Consecutive Years by J.D. Power

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth year in a row DISH Network has been named #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Cable/Satellite TV Service Providers Nationally, in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Television Service Provider Satisfaction Study. DISH has earned more J.D. Power customer satisfaction awards than any other cable/satellite TV service brand nationally.

"Providing our customers with top-of-the-line customer service and the best TV experience at the best value is at the core of what we do," said Gary Schanman, executive vice president and group president, DISH Video Services. "We're honored to be recognized by J.D. Power and our customers as the best TV service in the business. Customers are our top priority and we strive every day to deliver an outstanding experience."

In addition to being named #1 in Customer Satisfaction, DISH was ranked #1 in two of the seven study factors, including "Cost of Services" and "Billing and Payment," among nationally ranked brands.

"Delivering the highest customer satisfaction is our most important business goal," said Schanman. "We applaud the entire DISH team for their endless commitment and enthusiasm in providing the best experience to our customers."

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

