Utility Veteran Tom Sullivan Joins Iapetus Infrastructure Services as Senior Advisor

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iapetus Infrastructure Services (IIS) added to its expanding team of utility industry experts by hiring former Director of the Utility Arborist Association (UAA) Tom Sullivan as a Senior Advisor. Sullivan brings over 40 years of electric utility experience to the fast-growing, Houston-based, infrastructure services firm.

" Tom Sullivan is one of the giants of the vegetation management industry," Iapetus COO Tejpal Singh explains.

A Certified Arborist and Massachusetts Licensed Forester, Sullivan's impressive career has included managing the Transmission Forestry Department at National Grid and serving as Project Management consultant to other northeast U.S. utilities. His significant contributions to the industry were recognized in 2004 when he was presented with UAA's Utility Arborist award.

Sullivan joins a growing list of experienced industry experts brought on by IIS in recent years, including Utility Vegetation Management (UVM) pioneer Phil Charlton and former Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) leader Steve Hallmark. Tej Singh, COO of IIS, sees the addition of Sullivan as a move that will help IIS remain on the cutting edge of the industry as it continues to develop agile new solutions for its clients.

"Tom Sullivan is one of the giants of the vegetation management industry," Singh explains. "We're always looking to add innovators like Tom, who think differently about our industry and seek to challenge the norms. Having trailblazing thought leaders in our corner allows us to provide our clients with strategic, innovative solutions that are setting new standards across the U.S. energy and utility landscape."

About Iapetus Infrastructure Services

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, IIS is an independent, minority- and veteran-owned company that brings a fresh, innovative approach to solving our customers' unique challenges in utility vegetation management. With a deep bench of highly respected operational and thought leaders, IIS offers field and aerial services spanning program design and development, operational oversight (safety, asset, and vegetation inspection), training and mentoring, and technology enablement (e.g., drone/UAS, GIS, UVM work management, and live dashboards). The IIS suite of operating companies includes Atlas Field Services, Gold Coast Utility Specialists, Hyperion Safety Environmental Solutions, Soaring Eagle Technologies, and the Unmanned Aviation Training Institute. IIS is also the proud host of the Trees and Lines podcast. For more information, visit iiservices.com.

