Hyundai 2024 Santa Cruz Earned Top Pick: Best Urban Pickup by Cars.com

Hyundai Santa Cruz Featured in Cars.com's Pickup Truck Buying Guide

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's 2024 Santa Cruz has earned a Top Pick: Best Urban Pickup designation from Cars.com in its inaugural Pickup Truck Buying Guide. All pickup trucks from the 2024 model year were considered for this guide. The Santa Cruz stood out to Cars.com's editors for its ability to blend adventure with everyday practicality and for its host of desirable features.

"The Santa Cruz demonstrates a vehicle that can provide versatility in urban settings and beyond," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor America. "We appreciate the Top Pick recognition by Cars.com and will continue to offer innovative design, powerful and eco-efficient drivetrains, driver convenience and advanced safety features to our customers."

"Those in need of a truck in urban environments should look to the Hyundai Santa Cruz," said Aaron Bragman, Cars.com Detroit Bureau Chief and author of the Pickup Truck Buying Guide. "With a sleek and compact design, lockable hard-top tonneau cover and an incredibly comfortable ride, it's a city dweller's dream — and thanks to its Surround View Monitor, parallel parking on tight city streets has never been easier."

To qualify for a Cars.com Top Pick, vehicles must provide solid fuel economy ratings and/or range along with capability and value. For pickup truck-specific recognitions, functional considerations like payload and towing capacities are also assessed. Of course, vehicles must also have practical attributes that make them good for family-duty, given that many are purchased for this role.

