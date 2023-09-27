Health Catalyst Pop Analyzer™ and Health Catalyst Care Flow™ Achieve NCQA Population Health Management Prevalidation Status

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that two technologies, Health Catalyst Pop Analyzer™ and Health Catalyst Care Flow™, have achieved National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Prevalidation for Population Health Management in 2023.

This designation demonstrates that Pop Analyzer and Care Flow functionality completely meet and support factor-level requirements within applicable NCQA standards. Health Catalyst clients with Pop Analyzer and Care Flow may benefit from reduced burden during NCQA surveys. Health plans, Population health programs, behavioral health organizations, and case management organizations seeking to achieve or maintain NCQA Accreditation status are supported with the Health Catalyst NCQA vendor prevalidation status.

"This achievement affirms our commitment to being the go-to partner for proven outcomes in population health," said Dan Unger, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Improvement Applications Business Unit at Health Catalyst. "Pop Analyzer and Care Flow not only improve our clients' ability to make data-driven decisions but also deliver accessible, quality care to their communities and patients. We're grateful to have these competencies prevalidated by NCQA."

NCQA's Population Health Management Prevalidation clinical team has reviewed the Pop Analyzer and Care Flow applications for elements that include data integration, risk stratification, automated care management documentation and workflows, and evidence-based algorithms. Organizations that leverage the functionality of these health technology solutions are eligible to receive automatic credit or support for each of the factor-level requirements within applicable NCQA standards.

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Web site (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices.

