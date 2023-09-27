FLIX BREWHOUSE OPENS IN MANSFIELD, TEXAS WITH SIGHTS SET FOR 11TH LOCATION IN ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO

Company Growth Trajectory Continues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flix Brewhouse, the world's only first-run cinema brewery, this week celebrates the grand opening of its tenth location in Mansfield, Texas on September 28 and announces its 11th location, a seven-screen luxury theater on Albuquerque's east side. Slated to open in the first half of 2024, the Company's second Albuquerque location will boost the circuit to a total of 95 screens across six states.

Flix Brewhouse announced today it will open a seven-screen luxury theater on Albuquerque's east side in early 2024.

The new 28,000 square-foot Albuquerque cinema will be completely overhauled to current Flix Brewhouse standards, including 100% luxury electric recliners, crystal-clear all-laser projection and Dolby immersive sound. Leased from Hinkle Income Properties, the 700-seat Flix Brewhouse dine-in cinema brewery replaces a Regal/UA arthouse.

"Flix Brewhouse on Albuquerque's west side has become synonymous with excellence in cinema, and we are excited to bring our brand of experiential cinema, award-winning craft beer, and delicious food to the east side right next to the Hinkle Fun Center," said Allan Reagan, Flix founder.

"We're thrilled to bring a world-class concept like Flix Brewhouse to our High Ridge Center at Tramway Blvd. and Indian School Rd.," said Bryan Hinkle, principal of the family-owned Albuquerque developer. "Flix is consistently voted Albuquerque's best movie theater, and when we had the opportunity to retenant the theater, getting Flix to come to the east side was our top choice. It's a superb complement to our Fun Center next door and will create a destination for quality entertainment in the Northeast Heights." Hinkle said.

"It is beyond exciting for Flix to simultaneously open our tenth location and announce our eleventh," said Flix CEO Chance Robertson. "The ability to find success and new opportunities to continue our growth is a testament to our talented team which will quickly approach 1500 amazing team members when we open Flix High Ridge in Albuquerque next year."

In addition to state-of-the-industry projection, sound and luxury recliner seating, the Albuquerque East Flix Brewhouse will feature sliding and pivoting tabletops from which moviegoers will enjoy unobtrusive, in-theater service from a complete cooked-to-order menu. Flix plans to offer a broad selection of drinks including signature cocktails and craft beers brewed on premises, which guests can enjoy with or without a movie.

Flix Brewhouse prides itself on crafting memorable moviegoing. In addition to showing the latest Hollywood blockbusters, the cinema brewery celebrates throwback favorites through one-of-a-kind experiences including fan events, family movie parties, and all-inclusive beer dinners showcasing their award-winning brews. FanFests are highly popular interactive events where guests enjoy a special themed menu, in-theater contests, and movie-themed merchandise giveaways. Even the youngest of guests are catered to by the Flix Junior series, featuring coloring activities, increased lighting, and reduced volume levels for sensitive ears.

About Flix Brewhouse

Flix Brewhouse was founded in Round Rock, Texas in 2011 and is the world's only first-run cinema brewery. Flix combines the latest Hollywood productions, award-winning, brewed on-premises craft beer and delicious food – all served "in theater," to guests in their luxury dining recliners. The genesis of the Flix concept stems directly from consumer demand for a better, more value-oriented way to watch a movie. Designed from the inside out to deliver a premium viewing and dining experience at an affordable price, Flix Brewhouse addresses the primary concern of moviegoers everywhere – the rising cost of admissions and concessions and the typically poor value realized at the conventional multiplex. The company has nine successful operating locations in six states. Their 10th location in Mansfield, TX is set to open late September. The cinema chain grows to 95 screens with the announcement of their 11th location and second in Alburquerque. http://flixbrewhouse.com

About Hinkle Income Properties

Founded by the late Gene Hinkle in 1958, Hinkle Income Properties has developed, owned, managed, and sold quality commercial and residential real estate properties throughout the Albuquerque Metropolitan Area for 65 years. Hinkle Income Properties is a third-generation family owned and operated business. "We operate under the mantra of 'A Tradition of Excellence,'" said Bryan Hinkle.

For More Information Contact :

Summer Hasan, Director of Marketing & Brand

shasan@flixbrewhouse.com, Tel: 512-643-4673

For Hinkle Income Properties Leasing Inquiries :

Bryan Hinkle, Hinkle Income Properties

rbhinkle@hinklefuncenter.com, Tel: 505-292-6094

