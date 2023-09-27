Charity Navigator Announces Winners in First-Ever Community Choice Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charity Navigator, the nation's largest and most influential nonprofit evaluator, announced the winners today of its first-ever Community Choice Awards , which recognize and celebrate the exceptional work of top-rated charities. Charity Navigator analyzes nonprofit performance based on four key indicators, referred to as beacons , and each of the winning organizations has earned Charity Navigator's prestigious four-star rating with assessments on all four beacons: Leadership & Adaptability, Accountability & Finance, Culture & Community, and Impact & Results. The winners were determined by the total number of votes received by supporters within each size-based category.

Charity Navigator Community Choice Awards (PRNewswire)

With more than 50,000 votes cast, the following organizations won:

Super-Sized Category: PAN Foundation - Helps underinsured people with life-threatening, chronic, and rare diseases get the medications and treatments they need by assisting with their out-of-pocket costs and advocating for improved access and affordability.

Large-Sized Category: Evidence Action - Expands access to proven interventions that improve the lives of millions of people worldwide. Our programs address critical challenges in global health and development by utilizing cost-effective, evidence-based approaches scaled through innovative delivery channels.

Medium-Sized Category: Gateway Pet Guardians - Provides affordable, accessible, and high-quality pet resources and champions a thriving pet welfare community in the East Side Pet District-East St. Louis, Cahokia Heights, Washington Park, and Fairmont City, Illinois.

Small-Sized Category: United Animal Friends - Provides rescue programs and services to animals and those who care for them in Yavapai County, Arizona. In addition to rescuing, spaying and neutering, fostering, and finding homes for dogs and cats, UAF provides many services for residents of Yavapai County and their pets.

"Congratulations to the outstanding charities that have been honored with the Community Choice Awards and a big thank you to the supporters who cast their votes and made this recognition possible," says Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. "The Awards demonstrate the incredible power of collective action in philanthropy. Together, we're making a meaningful impact on the world."

Winning organizations will be showcased in Charity Navigator's Popular Charities section for one year. Donors interested in learning more about each organization and its programs can register for a free webinar on October 19, 2023, 2:00 - 2:45 PM ET.

About Charity Navigator

Charity Navigator is a 501(c)(3) organization that guides intelligent giving with the nation's largest, most comprehensive charity evaluation tool. The organization helps donors easily identify U.S.-registered charities making a difference on the issues they care about most while helping charities better understand their donors, deliver on impact, increase awareness and build trust. Learn more at charitynavigator.org .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Charity Navigator