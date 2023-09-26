RepVue to Recognize Top Sales Organizations

Fall 2023 RepVue Reppy Awards will feature winners selected based on employee ratings.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RepVue, the world's leader on insights about sales organizations and sales jobs, is excited to announce the return of the RepVue Reppys Awards Program for the second half of 2023. With a mission to recognize and celebrate exceptional sales organizations, RepVue aims to create a dynamic community where companies can spotlight their achievements and improvements — all to the benefit of job seekers.

The Reppys Awards Program

The Reppys Awards Program is a celebration of excellence in the sales industry. RepVue seeks to shine a spotlight on top-notch sales organizations that consistently deliver outstanding results. This initiative is not just about recognition. It's about fostering a culture of excellence and continuous improvement.

Achieving Recognition

RepVue collects millions of data points every year from its B2B sales professional user base. This data is voluntarily submitted on RepVue and includes information about their sales organization's compensation, culture, overall employee experience, and more. This data is then used to rate the organization across categories and generate an overall RepVue Score.

Sales organizations that secure a place in the Top 20 for their category or the Top 5 in a metro area become eligible to receive Reppys. These rankings serve as a testament to the exceptional sales environment these organizations consistently deliver.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible to receive a Reppy Award, companies must exceed the minimum number of employee ratings. The minimum ratings requirement varies by category, ensuring a fair and level playing field for all participants.

New ratings can be submitted through October 6, 2023.

Winners Announced Soon

RepVue Reppy Award Winners will be announced October 16, 2023, and posted throughout the week on RepVue's social channels .

Sales organizations are invited to take their well-deserved place in the spotlight. Participate in the Reppys and start showcasing your excellence to the world.

About RepVue:

RepVue, the world's leading sales organization ratings platform, leverages its fully anonymous, socially sourced user ratings to drive transparency in sales organizations and empower sales professionals to make informed career decisions. Corporate customers also leverage RepVue to gain a competitive advantage in the hunt for sales talent. For more information, visit repvue.com .

