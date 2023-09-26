Miri Health Announces Team of Experts Powering the AI Health and Wellness Platform

Best in Class Industry Experts Knowledge Is Infused in Bots Offering Users Answers to A Variety of Health and Wellness Needs

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miri, the first-of- its-kind AI health and wellness platform which offers users 24/7 access to top health & wellness experts, today announces its lineup of experts infusing the knowledge provided to users.

Miri Experts available during beta (PRNewswire)

Miri, users have access to some of the industry's most knowledgeable health and wellness experts in the nation

With Miri, users have access to some of the industry's most knowledgeable health and wellness experts in the nation. Unlike other popular apps that focus on just one aspect of a person's well-being, such as diet or mental health, Miri provides holistic support designed specifically to guide consumers on a variety of their health and wellness questions and needs. Topics can range from gut health and fatigue to hormones, nutrition and longevity, and many more. Powered by the knowledge directly provided from over 15 experts. Miri pulls from information provided by a special selection of experts. Some of these experts whose knowledge Miri is tapping into include:

Dr. Poonam Desai -an osteopathic physician who is double board certified in Lifestyle Medicine and Emergency Medicine. Dr Desai has trained Miri to answer user questions about fitness, nutrition, and genomic-based medicine. Her practice focuses on a holistic healthcare approach personalized to the patient.

Dr. Sunjya Schweig : is an expert in complex chronic illnesses which require rigorous investigation and management. He has been studying, teaching, and practicing integrative and functional medicine for over 25 years. Dr. Schweig has educated Miri to answer a variety of questions covering chronic health issues from digestive health, nutrition and food as medicine, hormonal balance, metabolism, neurology, brain function, inflammatory disease, infectious disease, immune dysfunction, environmental toxins, sleep, and genetics.

Dr. Joel Warsh : is a Board-Certified Pediatrician who specializes in Parenting, Wellness and Integrative Medicine. He has degrees in Kinesiology, Psychology and Epidemiology and Community Health as well as his medical degree. His expertise enables Miri to speak to users on parenting and integrative pediatric support topics.

Miris' technology enables users to ask a variety of health related questions. Armed with the knowledge of the many expert information provided, Miri can provide guidance on a variety of health questions, and will check in to help users measure their progress. Should another topic come up unrelated to the first, users simply ask a new question. The AI has a memory of all past information provided thus the more you share the more holistic perspective Miri provides on your overall personal health and wellness needs.

To check it out, please visit the app here and begin engaging with Miri. The Miri beta is currently free for users. For more information please visit Miri out online or on the official instagram account: here . More experts will be announced soon.

About Miri

Miri Health is the newest Generative AI health and wellness app founded in 2022 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The app gives users online access to today's most influential health experts (across a variety of expertise) to serve as personal guides, available at your fingertips, 24/7,

A specialty curated team of health and wellness experts across an array of modalities each offering personalized programs, classes and other services to improve and help you maintain your optimal wellness. For more information, please visit https://www.miri.health/

Contact: Natalie Beita

(E) Natalie@element23.co

(C) 415.850.2668

Miri (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Miri