Lightpath Opens New Office in Miami Central Business District

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath, an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, announced the opening of a new office in Miami located at 150 West Flagler Street. The office will house operations, customer service, and sales staff to directly support customers and continued growth in the Miami area, including ongoing network expansions.

Lightpath continues to aggressively invest in the Miami region since announcing its entrance into the market in late 2022. In May of 2023, Lightpath announced that it was expecting to have 65 route miles of network in the market fully operational by the end of 2023. This target includes a dense network of brand-new, subterranean fiber throughout the Central Business District as well as connectivity to four critical data centers in the area.

"The Miami business community is growing rapidly and Lightpath is seeing the resulting demand for enterprise-grade fiber connectivity. Today, organizations run at the speed of their networks, and Lightpath keeps networks running at incredible speeds," commented Chris Morley, CEO of Lightpath. "Lightpath may be new to Miami, but we are veterans of fiber connectivity, and we will continue to invest and expand in the area to support the needs of our customers."

"Lightpath has been trusted for over 30 years in the New York Metro region by organizations of all kinds, including businesses, governments, and educators. From Fortune 100 enterprises to universities and school districts, to local and state governments - Lightpath customizes all-fiber solutions for any organization that needs high-performance, reliable connectivity," explained Ryan Neece, Miami Sales Director for Lightpath.

With over 20,000 route miles of network connecting to more than 13,500 service locations, Lightpath can connect customers to any of their digital destinations across its entire fiber footprint. Lightpath offers a complete suite of all-fiber, customized connectivity solutions, including Internet, Ethernet, wavelengths up to 800 Gbps, dark fiber, private networks, voice, managed security solutions, and more.

About Lightpath

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath's advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization's innovation. Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) owns a 50.01% controlling interest in Lightpath and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) owns 49.99% of the Company.

Learn how Lightpath can connect you to your digital destinations: www.lightpathfiber.com.

