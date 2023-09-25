KBR Awarded Project Management Contract for Pluto LNG

HOUSTON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCm) contract by Woodside Energy, as operator for and on behalf of the Pluto Joint Venture.

Under the contract, KBR will undertake modifications to Train 1 of Woodside's Pluto LNG facility, located near Karratha, Western Australia. The modifications will enable the processing of up to three million tonnes per annum of Scarborough gas through Train 1.

"KBR is pleased to support Woodside in the modification of the Pluto Train 1 LNG facility to enable processing of Scarborough gas, and in turn provide opportunity to extend the life of the plant," said Jay Ibrahim, President – Sustainable Technology Solutions. "KBR is committed to helping its clients navigate the energy transition, which includes gas as a key part of the energy mix. We are also excited to focus on engaging local and Indigenous businesses to support the project and proud to be creating jobs and opportunities within Western Australia."

KBR has nearly 50 years of experience in designing, developing and supporting cryogenic liquefied natural gas facilities. This deep domain knowledge makes KBR ideally suited to provide high end engineering and project management services to support this project.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 33,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 33 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

About the Scarborough Project

The Scarborough field is located approximately 375 km off the coast of Western Australia. The Scarborough project will include the installation of a floating production unit with eight wells drilled in the initial phase and thirteen wells drilled over the life of the Scarborough field. The gas will be transported for processing at Pluto LNG through a new trunkline of approximately 430 km in length. Approximately five million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of Scarborough gas will be processed through Pluto Train 2, with up to 3 Mtpa processed through the existing Pluto Train 1. First LNG cargo is targeted for 2026.

The Scarborough reservoir contains less than 0.1% carbon dioxide and combined with processing design efficiencies at the floating production unit (offshore) and Pluto Train 2 (onshore), as well as the modified existing Train 1, will deliver one of the lowest carbon intensity projects for LNG delivered into Asian markets.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding the company's performance of its contract for Pluto LNG, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

