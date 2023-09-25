Ginkgo Bioworks and the Government of the Republic of Madagascar Announce Plans to Develop New Biosecurity Capabilities

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar and BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, and the Government of the Republic of Madagascar today announced that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the intent to develop and implement new biosecurity capabilities in Madagascar.

Ginkgo's biosecurity unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, aims to support Madagascar's public health institutions with infrastructure and tools to bolster its biosecurity efforts against COVID-19 and other new or existing biological threats. Through bioinformatics training, digital pathogen monitoring dashboards, and genomic sequencing technologies, Concentric will support Madagascar's initiatives to detect pathogens at key ports of entry and throughout the surrounding region.

As part of this multi-phased program, Madagascar aims to leverage Concentric's expertise in travel biosecurity programs to implement a wastewater and voluntary nasal swab monitoring program at the Ivato International Airport and other ports of entry.

This collaboration aims to stand up a key node in Concentric's international biosecurity network, which collects data to help public health and national security officials develop biodefense capabilities and help policymakers make informed decisions about biological risks. The partners plan to bolster biomonitoring capabilities across the African continent, to detect and respond to biological threats, following Concentric's announced partnerships with Botswana , the Democratic Republic of the Congo , and Rwanda .

"We look forward to our work with the Republic of Madagascar as we share a commitment to bolstering biosecurity in the country and throughout the region," said Matt McKnight, General Manager, Biosecurity at Ginkgo Bioworks. "Programs like these can create strong global biosecurity infrastructure such as a global bioradar to monitor the spread of pathogens, which is key to mitigating biological threats and giving national security and public health officials an early warning to help keep ports of entry open safely."

"As Madagascar continues to prioritize our public health initiatives, we look forward to collaborating with Concentric and leveraging the team's expertise to further build our biosecurity capabilities and better protect our country—and the world—from biothreats," said Dr. Valéry M. Fitzgerald Ramonjavelo, Minister of Transport and Meteorology of the Republic of Madagascar.

About the Ministry of Transport and Meteorology of the Republic of Madagascar

The Ministry of Transport and Meteorology is responsible for managing an administration that serves the public interest by promoting a transport network that is safe, secure, efficient, accessible, and respectful of the environment as part of a sustainable development policy.

In this context and in order to increase the number of tourists, the Ministry coordinates the actions of all stakeholders at the country's entry points. The public health component of the Ministry's coordination is a main priority following the COVID-19 pandemic.

