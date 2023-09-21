HKA FURTHER STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION IN THE U.S. CONSULTING MARKET WITH THE ACQUISITION OF ASQ CONSULTING GROUP

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA, a leading global consultancy in risk mitigation, dispute resolution, expert witness, and litigation support services, is excited to announce the expansion of its U.S. forensic accounting and commercial damages practice with the acquisition of ASQ Consulting Group.

Founded in 2014 by Tom Britven and Doug Ellis, ASQ Consulting Group offers expert witness services and litigation support, with a strong emphasis on intellectual property, including significant patent and trade secrets matters. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the firm has Fortune 500 company clients and team members across the United States. ASQ works across a wide range of industries, including technology, media and telecommunications, aerospace and defense, construction and engineering, energy and natural resources, healthcare and life sciences, production and manufacturing, and sports and entertainment.

ASQ's diverse range of experience significantly enhances HKA's growth in forensic accounting, commercial damages, and intellectual property, including immediately bolstering HKA's global leading FRAND practice. Their experience spans across hundreds of matters in federal and state courts and the International Trade Commission (ITC). ASQ experts have testified in multiple U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions in various dispute forums, including arbitrations and mediations.

ASQ is also a specialist in transaction services, helping clients address risks in the development, purchase, lease, license, and sale of tangible and intangible assets. Their expertise spans many technology areas, with extensive industry knowledge in transactional engagements such as procurement, joint ventures, patent development, and licensing. Their depth of experience in matters involving intellectual property (IP), fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND), and in the ITC further strengthens HKA's expanding service offering in this space.

The acquisition of ASQ Consulting Group marks another important milestone in HKA's objective to solidify its market position as the leading dispute resolution and litigation support provider in the U.S. It is the fourth major acquisition in the Americas since 2019, following The Kenrich Group (2019), TM Financial Forensics (2022), and Credibility International (2023).

Renny Borhan, Partner, Chief Executive Officer, HKA, said: "We are delighted to welcome Tom Britven, Doug Ellis, Ryan LaMotta, and the colleagues of ASQ Consulting Group to HKA.

"Their formidable reputation in litigation and transaction services will bring significant value to our clients, giving them access to an even wider range of risk mitigation and dispute resolution expertise in the forensic accounting and commercial damages arenas.

"We're particularly thrilled to expand our service offering around intellectual property, FRAND, and the International Trade Commission, which we know is a matter of utmost importance to the markets in which we operate."

Frank Giunta, Partner, Regional Chief Executive Officer, Americas, said: "The addition of the ASQ team is an important step in the continued growth of HKA's forensic accounting and commercial damages group in the Americas. Our combined resources and capabilities will allow us to continue meeting the unique needs of our clients."

Thomas Britven, ASQ Consulting Groups' President, said: "We are pleased to reunite with many of our former Peterson Consulting colleagues who are now at HKA. Together we share the same high level of commitment to client service and the development of the next generation of leaders.

ABOUT HKA

HKA is a leading global consultancy in risk mitigation and dispute resolution, using our multi-disciplinary expertise to provide a comprehensive set of specialist services:

Expert, Claims and Advisory services for the capital projects and infrastructure sector

Forensic Accounting and Commercial Damages services for all types of contracts, including commercial and investment treaty disputes

Consulting services to support companies working on U.S. Federal Government contracts.

Headquartered in the UK, HKA brings a proud record of excellent service and high achievement to bear on today's challenges. As trusted independent consultants, experts and advisers, we help clients manage disputes, risk and uncertainty on complex contracts and challenging projects.

We work with government agencies, local authorities, contractors, legal firms, and other professional service providers, as well as owners and operators, financial institutions and insurers. Clients have access to leaders and problem-solvers who decode complexity through collaborative working and innovative thinking, making the best possible outcomes a reality for our clients, every time.

As well as more than 500 expert witnesses, HKA now has in excess of 500 advisors and consultants – across 45+ offices in 17 countries – with the skills and experience that are essential to get to the heart of even the most complex issues. Our people have vast first-hand experience spanning all major industries and the world's most complex megaprojects, as well as an international track record of achieving successful outcomes.

HKA's global portfolio includes some of the world's largest and most prestigious commissions across a wide range of industries, including aerospace and defense, construction and engineering, energy and natural resources, environment and climate change, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, industrial and manufacturing, marine and shipping, real estate and tourism, sports and entertainment, and technology, media and telecommunications.

For more information about HKA, visit hka.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter (X) (@HKAGlobal) and Facebook.

