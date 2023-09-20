The ranch broker with no boundaries: How Texas-based James Sammons III sells exceptional ranches in Mexico, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and more

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noted ranch-and-land specialist James Sammons III — part of the renowned Ranch and Land Division of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, the top luxury brokerage in North Texas — is having a remarkable season.

Land with no limits: Part of the spectacular Palmar-Nogales two-ranch offering in Mexico, represented by Texas-based broker James Sammons III of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty.

This summer, Sammons was the subject of a 10-page feature in Land magazine, focusing on his unique skill for representing ranches and land in Mexico. In the candid and informative story, Sammons illuminates the virtues and considerations of buying in a country he has lived in and worked in, the latter for 30 years and counting. "Many Americans," he says, "especially those whose families may have dealt with Mexico prior to the 1990s, still hold outdated ideas about Mexican land ownership. … Currently, the Mexican peso is one of the strongest currencies in the world, which just demonstrates the country's economic strength. World financial players perceive Mexico as stable and foreign investment is pouring in."

Sammons' expertise knows few geographic boundaries. Both sides of his family have been in the ranching business since the 1800s, and his own ranching and farming experience has been honed in Texas, South Dakota, Montana, New Mexico and Mexico. Having raised cattle, sheep, goats, quarter horses, alfalfa and grain crops, Sammons also knows land management and what it takes for land to reach its highest potential. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing from the University of Texas at Austin and is a broker in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri.

Sammons' available listings include spectacular Mexico ranches in Coahuila and Chihuahua, with acreages ranging from 16,000 to 82,000, and Gold Medal Farm in Flower Mound, Texas, an equestrian estate of nearly 23 acres complete with luxurious main home, riding arena and 12-stall barn.

Sammons' significant ranch sales have included Gearhart Ranch, an 1800s cattle ranch of more than 9,100 acres in Fort Davis, Texas, listed for more than $31 million; the 2,196-acre La Reina Ranch in De Queen, Arkansas, listed at $8,482,500; Thompson Ranch, 2,200 scenic acres in Missouri; El Sueño del Corazon in New Mexico, with its sprawling, elegant Spanish Colonial home; and Rancho La Cabras/La Serena in Coahuila, Mexico, more than 60,000 mountainous acres under stars and galaxies.



