Infosys and NVIDIA Collaborate to Help World's Enterprises Boost Productivity with Generative AI

Expanded collaboration to provide expertise and technology needed to drive productivity gains with generative AI applications and solutions across industries

New Centre of Excellence will train 50,000 Infosys employees on NVIDIA AI technology

BENGALURU, India and SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today announced that they have expanded their strategic collaboration with the aim to help enterprises worldwide, drive productivity gains with generative AI applications and solutions.

NVIDIA Founder & CEO, Jensen Huang with Infosys Co-founder & Chairman, Nandan Nilekani (PRNewswire)

The broadened alliance will bring the NVIDIA AI Enterprise ecosystem of models, tools, runtimes and GPU systems to Infosys Topaz – an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms that accelerate business value using generative AI technologies. Through the integration, Infosys will create offerings customers can adopt, to easily integrate generative AI into their businesses.

Additionally, Infosys plans to set up an NVIDIA Centre of Excellence, where it will train and certify 50,000 of its employees on NVIDIA AI technology to provide generative AI expertise to its vast network of customers across industries.

"Infosys is transforming into an AI-first company to better provide AI-based services to our clients worldwide. Our clients are also looking at complex AI use cases that can drive significant business value across their entire value chain," said Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Chairman, Infosys. "Infosys Topaz offerings and solutions are complementary to NVIDIA's core stack. By combining our strengths and training 50,000 of our workforce on NVIDIA AI technology, we are creating end-to-end industry leading AI solutions that will help enterprises on their journey to become AI-first."

"Generative AI will drive the next wave of enterprise productivity gains," said Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA. "The NVIDIA AI Enterprise ecosystem is ramping quickly to provide the platform for generative AI. Together, NVIDIA and Infosys will create an expert workforce to help businesses use this platform to build custom applications and solutions."

Full-Stack NVIDIA Integration Powers Advanced Infosys Solutions

Infosys uses the full-stack NVIDIA generative AI platform , including hardware and enterprise-grade software to innovate across its business operations, and it is helping customers create generative AI applications for business operations, sales and marketing.

With NVIDIA AI Enterprise frameworks, pretrained models and toolkits — including the NVIDIA NeMo™ LLM framework, NVIDIA Metropolis for computer vision and NVIDIA Riva for speech AI — Infosys has already developed multiple AI-first enterprise offerings across industries. These include:

Infosys Video Analytics platform with NVIDIA Metropolis, which brings the power of computer vision to address retail industry challenges, including creating frictionless shopping experiences, improving merchandising and planogram compliance, reducing shrinkage, monitoring inventory, extracting real-time intelligence, checking compliances for health, safety and more, as well as for logistics, manufacturing and utilities. Integrating theplatform with NVIDIA Metropolis, which brings the power of computer vision to address retail industry challenges, including creating frictionless shopping experiences, improving merchandising and planogram compliance, reducing shrinkage, monitoring inventory, extracting real-time intelligence, checking compliances for health, safety and more, as well as for logistics, manufacturing and utilities.

Infosys Generative AI Labs with the NVIDIA NeMo framework, which enables organizations to fine-tune and fast-track deployments of large language models tailored for a wide range of enterprise use cases, providing a cost-effective and easily scalable platform. Using NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails , Infosys is augmenting its Responsible AI Toolkit to build powerful intelligent practices to safeguard against the potential risks of generative AI, such as IP infringement, bias and toxicity, hallucinations and security threats. Pairingwith the NVIDIA NeMo framework, which enables organizations to fine-tune and fast-track deployments of large language models tailored for a wide range of enterprise use cases, providing a cost-effective and easily scalable platform. Using, Infosys is augmenting its Responsible AI Toolkit to build powerful intelligent practices to safeguard against the potential risks of generative AI, such as IP infringement, bias and toxicity, hallucinations and security threats.

Infosys Cortex with Usingwith NVIDIA Riva speech and translation AI , Infosys is developing AI-driven next-generation contact center solutions. These include language neutralization features for seamless multilingual support as well as equipping contact center representatives with real-time customer intent and sentiment analysis tools to enhance customer satisfaction and foster brand loyalty.

The collaboration extends to digitalization applications, with a focus on developing solutions for enterprise use cases across 3D workflows, design collaboration, digital twin, world simulation and others.

Infosys and NVIDIA are also co-developing AI-powered solutions in areas like 5G, cybersecurity and energy transition.

