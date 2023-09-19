Greenphire CEO, Jim Murphy, Named to PharmaVoice 100

Executive acknowledged for revolutionizing clinical trial financial management process and enhancing patient access and convenience

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenphire , the global leader in patient convenience and financial lifecycle management for clinical trials, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Jim Murphy, has been named to the PharmaVoice 100 list, which recognizes pioneers at the forefront of the life sciences industry.

Murphy has led Greenphire in revolutionizing patient convenience and payment automation in clinical trials. Since joining Greenphire in 2015, Jim has transformed the company from a young startup to today's market leader. Under Murphy's stewardship, Greenphire has partnered with the most discerning sponsors of clinical research, with whom it has established enterprise relationships, such as the one most recently announced with Merck . Additionally, under Murphy's leadership, Greenphire has deepened its suite of solutions to further address evolving industry needs and key challenges across the clinical trial lifecycle. This has included building out ConneX, a global travel solution that addresses participant access and retention through an array of local and global travel support capabilities; EnvisiX, a budget development and negotiation tool that accelerates this complex pre-trial phase and brings sponsors closer to FPI; and most recently GreenSpace, a mobile patient experience platform which supports convenience, engagement, and retention.

"It's an honor to be named to the PharmaVoice 100, especially alongside such remarkable industry leaders who are shaping the future of medical innovation," said Murphy. "At Greenphire, I am proud to lead a company whose sole focus is streamlining the business of clinical trials, so that our clients can successfully deliver new treatments and cures to those who need them – faster."

Having begun his career as a clinical research associate working directly with research sites, Murphy has dedicated his career to optimizing clinical trial execution and efficiency through technology and service solutions. By reducing research site burden and complexity, site staff can spend more time on participant care and less on trial administration. This philosophy has contributed to Greenphire's unprecedented 91% global site satisfaction rating year over year for its flagship patient convenience offering, ClinCard.

The PharmaVoice 100 celebrates pioneers in the field of life sciences who are leading the way in industry trends. These individuals are leaders who exceed expectations to propel the industry forward, all the while leaving a profound and enduring influence on their respective companies, peers, communities, or scientific undertakings. They are trailblazers who have dedicated their professional journeys to the betterment of patients.

About Greenphire

Greenphire's suite of best-in-class technology solutions enables clients to prioritize the patient journey, so treatments and cures can be delivered to those who need them faster.

Committed to modernizing and integrating each step in the participant journey and the overall clinical trial lifecycle, Greenphire has established an unmatched suite of patient convenience solutions, including a mobile-enabled technology platform which offers a personalized and empowering end-to-end participant experience from trial identification through participation. ClinCard® and ConneX® remove financial and logistical barriers, simplifying the delivery of global patient convenience initiatives and improving recruitment and retention. Greenphire's EnvisiX™ and eClinicalGPS® transform the budgeting and site payment process, resulting in expedited study start up and improved site sustainability. Learn more at www.greenphire.com .

