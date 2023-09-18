Factorial Biotechnologies and Ginkgo Bioworks Partner To Develop Enzyme for Single-Cell Library Prep Technology

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Factorial Biotechnologies, an emerging single-cell sequencing company with a novel intracellular library preparation technology, and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced a new collaboration. Through this partnership, Factorial will leverage Ginkgo Enzyme Services to develop a novel isothermal DNA polymerase for use in Factorial's single-cell next-generation sequencing (NGS) library prep kit. Given its extensive expertise in this space, Ginkgo is providing these services under its success-based pricing model, created to help companies de-risk their research and development efforts.

Single-cell sequencing is a promising technique to better understand genetic and functional diversity within complex tissues and biological systems, but its impact has been limited, due to complex laboratory workflows and high cost.

Factorial Biotechnologies aims to dramatically simplify the workflow of single-cell sequencing with an extraction-free technology that makes it possible for complete NGS libraries to be prepared inside of intact cells within a mixed cell population. The potential for this scalable, high-throughput, and cost-efficient technology spans scientific research in the healthcare and life science industries, including precision oncology, immunology, cell and gene therapy, and quality control and screening for synthetic biology. With Factorial's in-cell library prep technology and barcoding scheme, single-cell libraries can also be prepared using digital PCR workflows.

To support this promising technology, Ginkgo will lead a campaign in P. pastoris to develop a novel enzyme — isothermal DNA polymerase — instrumental to Factorial's innovative NGS library prep kit. Ginkgo's advanced ultra high throughput screening methods can help identify unique enzymes and valuable reagents with desired activity and functions for innovative life science tools and research. Performing discovery and high throughput screening in Ginkgo's proprietary P. pastoris expression system enables synergy between early innovation and manufacturability of these valuable reagents.

"We look forward to working with Ginkgo to develop and optimize a unique and important piece of our workflow," said John Wells, Co-Founder and CEO of Factorial Biotechnologies. "We're eager to see our cost-effective, high throughput technology help researchers and clinicians deliver on the promise of single-cell genomics."

"We are so excited to power Factorial's differentiated technology on our platform," said Cindy Chang, Senior Director of Business Development at Ginkgo Bioworks. "We believe Factorial's extraction-free library prep will be a game-changer for single-cell sequencing, and we're proud to help play a part in it. Ginkgo Enzyme Services is uniquely suited to rapidly enable novel molecular diagnostic assays through broad metagenomic searches and efficient AI-enabled enzyme engineering."

Enzymes power a diverse array of applications across industries from industrial processing, chemical manufacturing, therapeutics, as well as applications such as Factorial's innovation in life sciences and molecular diagnostics. Ginkgo's platform enables discovery and development of enzymes to enable innovators across industries who seek to make better technologies more accessible.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and concentricbyginkgo.com , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as X (formerly known as Twitter) (@ Ginkgo and @ ConcentricByGBW ), Instagram (@ GinkgoBioworks and @ ConcentricByGinkgo ), Threads (@ GinkgoBioworks ) or LinkedIn .

About Factorial Biotechnologies

Factorial Biotechnologies is an emerging single-cell sequencing company developing a novel in-cell library preparation technology. Factorial's team of scientists and technologists bring extensive expertise in next generation sequencing, molecular biology, and bioinformatics. Factorial's in-cell library prep solution allows for single-cell NGS libraries to be prepared at workflow and content parity to bulk NGS libraries, enabling new discoveries and actionable insights.

Factorial is based in San Carlos, California. More information on Factorial and its technologies is available at factorial.bio.

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the capabilities and potential success of the partnership and Ginkgo's cell programming platform. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (ii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, (iii) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (iv) the uncertainty regarding the demand for passive monitoring programs and biosecurity services, (v) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, (vi) our ability to realize the expected benefits of merger and acquisition transactions, (vii) the outcome of any legal proceedings against Ginkgo, including as a result of recent acquisitions, (viii) our ability to realize the expected benefits from and the success of our Foundry platform programs, (ix) our ability to successfully develop engineered cells, bioprocesses, data packages or other deliverables, and (x) the product development or commercialization success of our customers. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 9, 2023 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

FACTORIAL BIOTECHNOLOGIES CONTACT:

John Wells

jwells@factorial.bio

GINKGO BIOWORKS INVESTOR CONTACT:

investors@ginkgobioworks.com

GINKGO BIOWORKS MEDIA CONTACT:

press@ginkgobioworks.com

