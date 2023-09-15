G FUEL Celebrates "Mortal Kombat 1" with a Fiery New Liu Kang-Inspired Energy Drink Collab

G FUEL Dancing Dragon is Now Available for Pre-Order at GFUEL.com

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Game-Changing Energy Drink G FUEL and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products unite for a refreshing flavor celebrating an all-new era of Mortal Kombat: G FUEL Dancing Dragon – inspired by Fire God Liu Kang from NetherRealm Studios' Mortal Kombat 1! The flavor is now available for pre-order in a limited-edition Collector's Box and 40-serving Tub at GFUEL.com while supplies last!

G FUEL Dancing Dragon, inspired by Liu Kang from (PRNewswire)

Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest installment in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat video game franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios and introduces a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe set in a new story with iconic heroes and villains reimagined as they've never been seen before. The game features a wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters with all-new backstories along with a separate roster of Kameo Fighters who can assist during matches.

New beginnings demand energy and focus, so as players test their might in the highly anticipated new installment of the iconic Mortal Kombat video game franchise, they'll be able to enjoy a delicious and energizing Dragon Fruit and Mango combo with G FUEL Dancing Dragon, named after one of Fire God Liu Kang's most devastating special moves.

With the G FUEL Dancing Dragon Collector's Box, fans can change their own destiny with the 40-serving Tub and exclusive Stainless-Steel Mortal Kombat 1 24 oz Stainless Steel Shaker Cup featuring Earthrealm's battle-ready protector. G FUEL Dancing Dragon is also available in a standalone 40-serving Tub, ready to deliver the ultimate FATALITY to fatigue!

G FUEL Dancing Dragon is zero sugar and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"Following the success of Sub-Zero Ice Shatter, Scorpion Sting and Raiden Electric Strike, we're thrilled to be adding Fire God Liu Kang to G FUEL's own Mortal Kombat roster of flavors," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "When you combine an innovative new flavor with a hard-hitting franchise like Mortal Kombat it really is, to steal a phrase, a Flawless Victory."

Prepare for Kombat by pre-ordering G FUEL Dragon Dance now at GFUEL.com. But the battle is far from over. More Klassic G FUEL fighters will be joining in on the Kombat next month as part of Mortal Kombat's 30th anniversary celebration. Follow @GFuelEnergy on social media and sign up for updates to be among the first to know about what's coming soon to G FUEL's Mortal Kombat Kollection.

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Protein Puffs snacks, G FUEL has firmly established itself as a market leader in the energy drink industry.

With more than 346,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, NoisyButters, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:

media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

dluks@gfuel.com

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

MORTAL KOMBAT 1 TM & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s23)

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE G Fuel