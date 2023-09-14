TCL Introduces 2023 TV Models with Fire TV

Top-Selling Electronics Brand Welcomes New Operating System to its North American Lineup

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL® , one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and a leading display technology innovator, today announced pricing and availability for the first TCL televisions in the U.S. with Fire TV built in across its QLED Q Class and Smart S Class. TCL's latest additions featuring Fire TV enhance its portfolio of award-winning televisions, providing smart software options that inspire consumers to enjoy content in a new way.

(PRNewsfoto/TCL) (PRNewswire)

TCL's Q and S Class models with Fire TV offer a seamless interface that brings together the consumer's favorite streaming apps with 200,000 free movies and TV episodes, cable and satellite content via HDMI, video games, Amazon Luna cloud gaming service, live TV, and more. The Main Menu is now at the center of the screen, providing quick access to favorite apps and channels. Instead of having to click and hunt through apps, simply scroll over supported apps to get a quick peek at what's inside and jump directly into any show.

"We are thrilled to grow our home theater portfolio with another popular OS in the North American market. TCL televisions featuring Fire TV continue our winning formula of high-performance display technologies paired with smart platforms," said Chris Hamdorf, Senior Vice President, TCL. "As a top U.S. TV brand, TCL is dedicated to innovation and of course, our users. Consumers desire more options and access to premium entertainment, so TCL is meeting their needs with our expanded television assortment."

The TCL Q and S Class models with Fire TV also include a Voice Remote with Alexa that allows consumers the ability to launch apps, switch inputs, play music, search for content, manage settings and even control smart home devices, with simple voice commands. Picture performance upgrades like QLED, effortless access to content and smart home functions, and the always-available intelligence of Alexa combine to make TCL models with Fire TV a world-class entertainment experience.

"We're excited to expand the global reach of our Fire TV smart TV business by offering our first TCL lineup in the United States with the launch of the TCL Q and S Class with Fire TV built in," said Daniel Rausch, Vice President of Alexa and Entertainment Devices & Services. "TCL and Fire TV share the same vision of delivering smart TV models with the best in hardware and software design, and we know our U.S. customers will enjoy Fire TV's intuitive, content-forward experience combined with the power of Alexa."

TCL Q Class with Fire TV

TCL's award-winning TV line has long been acclaimed for its unmatched picture performance coupled with near endless entertainment and the 2023 Q6 featuring Fire TV continues that winning combination. Taking the home theater experience to a whole new level, TCL's new Q6 with Fire TV combines stunning 4K Ultra HD Resolution with QLED Quantum Dot Technology and UltraWide Color Gamut so viewers can enjoy over a billion colors for richer and more lifelike images. For a superior picture, High Brightness Direct LED Backlight on the Q6 produces brighter images for all TV programming, and HDR PRO+ lets Q6 owners enjoy enhanced contrast, accurate colors and fine details utilizing all the most advanced HDR formats (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG).

Housed in a modern, FullView metal bezel-less design, the Q6 also features a premium audio and surround sound experience with Dolby Atmos, Motion Rate 120 for exceptional motion clarity, and Auto Game Mode (ALLM) to automatically enable game mode with the lowest possible input lag for exceptional gaming performance.

The TCL Q6 with Fire TV is now available in a 55" model (55Q650F) at $449.99 MSRP, 65" model (65Q650F) at $599.99 MSRP, and 75" model (75Q650F) for $799.99 MSRP.

TCL S Class with Fire TV

With displays up to 75 inches, the new TCL S Class with Fire TV features premium picture performance technologies offering a smart entertainment experience and beautiful FullView metal bezel-less design to match. TCL's S4 delivers enhanced contrast, accurate colors and fine details utilizing advanced HDR formats (Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, HLG) and surround sound with Dolby Atmos. Now featuring Fire TV, TCL's S4 and S3 offer incredible detail and clarity with Direct LED Backlight and Dynamic Contrast. Additional highlights include Bluetooth personal audio for headphone connections, high-speed HDMI inputs, AirPlay 2 compatibility, Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and USB inputs.

The TCL S4 with Fire TV delivers 4K UHD and is available now in a 43" model (43S450F) at $249.99 MSRP, 50" model (50S450F) at $299.99 MSRP, 55" model (55S450F) at $319.99 MSRP, 65" model (65S450F) at $449.99 MSRP, and 75" model (75S450F) for $649.99 MSRP.

The TCL S3 with Fire TV is 1080p FHD and available now in a 32" model (32S350F) at $169.99 MSRP and 40" model (40S350F) at $199.99 MSRP.

About TCL

TCL empowers customers to enjoy more. With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and the latest technology. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, helps TCL deliver innovation for all. For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TCL North America