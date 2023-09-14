Randall C. Starling, MD, MPH Receives 2023 HFSA Lifetime Achievement Award for His Contributions to the Field of Heart Failure

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) is pleased to announce Randall C. Starling, MD, MPH, Professor of Medicine, Kaufman Center for Heart Failure Treatment and Recovery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic Heart, Vascular, and Thoracic Institute Staff Cardiologist, Robert and Suzanne Tomsich Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, as a recipient of the 2023 HFSA Lifetime Achievement Award. The award will be presented to Dr. Starling at the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting on Saturday, October 7 in Cleveland, Ohio. As an internationally recognized pioneer and expert in the field of heart failure, this prestigious award will pay tribute to his exemplary career in heart failure research, publishing, mentorship and leadership.

Dr. Starling served as President of HFSA in 2018-2019 and has been an active member since its inception in 1995. He also served as a past treasurer, board of directors for two terms, chair of committees for the society and currently serves as an associate editor for HFSA's publication the Journal of Cardiac Failure.

Dr. Starling completed his undergraduate work in biology and graduated cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh. He continued his education at the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health, where he graduated summa cum laude with a Master's Degree in Public Health. He received his medical degree at Temple University, Philadelphia, where he was an Honor Graduate, was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society and was awarded the Mosby Book Scholarship. He returned to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center to complete his internship and residency in internal medicine.

During the course of his clinical training and association with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Dr. Starling became Chief Medical Resident, Instructor in Medicine. Dr. Starling completed a fellowship in cardiology from the Ohio State University (OSU), where he was eventually Associate Professor of Medicine with tenure. Dr. Starling helped to launch the OSU heart transplant program in 1996, serving as the first medical director. Dr. Starling formerly served as Vice Chairman of Cardiovascular Medicine, and section head of heart failure and cardiac transplant medicine at Cleveland Clinic. Currently, he is as active clinician researcher with an active clinical practice at Cleveland Clinic. He formerly served a 5-year term on the Cleveland Clinic Board of Governors.

An accomplished researcher, Dr. Starling has been a principal or co-principal investigator on numerous clinical trials, including National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant-funded trials and industry-sponsored trials. He has conducted numerous research trials including multicenter, randomized trials related to cardiac transplantation, mechanical circulatory support devices and heart failure. In addition to research, Dr. Starling has published more than 500 peer reviewed articles and numerous book chapters. He has over 106,000 citations, h-index 111 and i10-index 442. Dr. Starling served as Program Co-Chair, Scientific Program, Scientific Sessions 2007 American College of Cardiology, and International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation Annual Scientific meeting chair 2009. Dr. Starling also served as past section editor of the ACC Heart Failure Self-Assessment Program.

Dr. Starling was integral to heart failure training, as he initiated the heart failure fellowship at Cleveland Clinic in 1995, which has trained and graduated over 100 fellows over the past 25 years. In addition to his involvement with HFSA, he has served on the board of directors of the United Network of Organ Sharing and International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation.

Dr. Starling joins an elite list of current and past Lifetime Achievement Award winners with this year's recognition.

About the Heart Failure Society of America

The Heart Failure Society of America, Inc. (HFSA) represents the first organized effort by heart failure experts from the Americas to provide a forum for all those interested in heart function, heart failure, and congestive heart failure (CHF) research and patient care. The mission of HFSA is to provide a platform to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, innovation, research, and advocacy. HFSA members include physicians, scientists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, trainees, other healthcare workers and patients. For more information, visit hfsa.org.

About the HFSA Lifetime Achievement Award

The HFSA Lifetime Achievement Award is presented by the HFSA Board of Directors. The purpose of this award is to recognize a lifetime body of work by individuals who have made a significant and sustained contribution to the field of heart failure. Learn more.

