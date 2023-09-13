Therabody Doubles Down in Beauty Launching TheraFace Mask

Building on the success of TheraFace PRO, the wellness tech leader introduces a science-backed LED device with clinically-proven results

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therabody, the global pioneer in wellness technology, leans into its success in beauty today as the company both introduces an all-new innovation, TheraFace Mask, and announces a new business division, Therabody Beauty.

The new product innovation, TheraFace Mask, is an FDA cleared, powerful and effective LED light therapy mask that is clinically proven to reduce signs of aging, firm skin and increase radiance. The mask's 648 medical-grade Red, Red + Infrared and Blue LED lights—three times more than the leading competitor—provide full-face coverage with added vibration therapy that Therabody has perfected and patented for improved relaxation.

To validate TheraFace Mask's cutting-edge LED technology, the Therabody Science team partnered with Media Lab Science (MLS) on a 12-week independent clinical study that included 31 participants between the ages of 39 to 64. Each participant used the mask's science-backed 9-minute pre-programmed treatment once a day for 6 days each week. Through objective clinical measures the study found that after 12 weeks TheraFace Mask improved the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, firmed skin and reduced sagging, smoothed texture, increased luminosity and radiance, lightened dark spots, and revealed radiant, healthy skin. People can learn more about the study and the science behind the device at the company's website.

"From the time we developed our first Theragun, I wanted to use LED therapy," said Founder and Chief Wellness Officer, Dr. Jason Wersland. "LED can help heal and repair tissue, which is why we were exploring LED in the first place."

"As a Therabody investor with a known passion for technology, it's incredible to see Therabody innovating with LED," said Karlie Kloss, Supermodel and Founder of Kode with Klossy, an organization that introduces girls and gender expansive youth, ages 13-18, to technology in order to inspire more gender equity in the tech industry. "Therabody continues to empower people to get the benefits of medical grade beauty treatments at home."

Spurred by consumer demand and informed by customer feedback, Therabody designed the mask to deliver the power of medical grade LED therapy in one convenient, easy-to-use device. TheraFace Mask's 9-minute one-touch preset cycles through Red, Red + Infrared and Blue light therapies for maximum results in minimal time. Each 3-minute light therapy cycle can also be used independently, as can a 15-minute vibration-only treatment intended to reduce stress and tension and offer the relaxation benefits of massage. Removable protective eye shields ensure the convenience of hands-free treatment for safe multi-tasking while adjustable straps provide personalized comfort.

Therabody is not stopping with the announcement of TheraFace Mask. After the blockbuster 2022 launch of their inaugural beauty device TheraFace PRO, the company announced today their expansion into the category with the Therabody Beauty business division. The success of TheraFace PRO catapulted the brand into the beauty space earning them more than 14 awards and sales second only to the brand's flagship product family, Theragun. With the announcement of the Therabody Beauty division, the company is proving its dedication to innovating in facial health by bringing tech to beauty to deliver non-invasive, effectual solutions that are easy to do at home.

"With in-house technology and science teams, Therabody is committed to finding ways to apply technology to real human problems, whether it's lower back pain or wrinkles," Monty Sharma, President and CEO remarked. "The TheraFace Mask innovation is one more way we're proving our commitment to creating non-invasive, safe wellness tech that helps people feel - and look - their best."

TheraFace Mask is available now at Therabody.com, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's and Best Buy. Stay updated on the world of Beauty and Facial Health education and tips by connecting with us at @therabodybeauty, where we share insights and techniques using our innovative devices.

About Therabody

Therabody® is the wellness technology leader with a mission to inspire and enable every body and mind to keep moving. Founded by Dr. Jason Wersland who invented the category-defining percussive therapy device, Theragun®, to alleviate his own debilitating pain after a traumatic accident, the company's product and content ecosystem has expanded beyond muscle recovery into hardware, proprietary software, digital content, and biometrics, that have proven benefits for body and mind.

Science is in Therabody's DNA; products and services are validated using modern science combined with internal and external research. Therabody's products and content are embraced by the medical community, sports and beauty industry leaders, and millions of consumers worldwide. Currently available in more than 60 countries, including at company-owned retail stores and at Reset®, a whole-body wellness and recovery center, the product line includes proprietary technologies and leverages biometrics for personalized real-time therapies. For more information, please download the Therabody App for iOS or Android, visit www.therabody.com, or follow @therabody on social media.

