Solaray Unveils ProSorb Peak Absorption™: New Supplement Line Featuring Superior Nutrient Delivery Technology

Four powerful formulas usher in a new era of wellness innovation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Solaray, one of the original pioneers in supplement health and wellness, today unveiled its new supplement line ProSorb Peak Absorption™ for superior nutrient absorption, guaranteed.† Addressing concerns of supplement efficacy and absorption challenges within the market, the four new products use groundbreaking nutrient delivery technology with clinically backed ingredients to help everyone, everywhere, Live Brighter.

Representative of Solaray's legacy of wellness excellence, ProSorb harnesses the power of phytosomal technology that bonds botanical extracts and compounds with protective phospholipids—naturally found in the human body—to preserve ingredient integrity. The phospholipids help safeguard nutrients from harsh stomach acid, allowing better access to the cell and, ultimately, more effective absorption and utilization by the body.

"Born out of our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of wellness, ProSorb confirms that the future of effective nutrient delivery has arrived," said Max Willis, Chief Innovation & Science Officer at Solaray. "Our commitment to science-backed formulations and superior delivery technology reflects our legacy to support people—from every background and walk of life—in realizing their healthiest selves."

The inaugural ProSorb Peak Absorption product line features a collection of four supplement offerings, delivering on the promise of superior absorption, guaranteed:†

ProSorb Berberine 9x Absorption offers an impressive increase in bioavailability by nine times, while being easy to digest, revolutionizing the benefits of berberine and improving the herbal constituent's notoriously difficult delivery to cells. Berberine is a beneficial compound found in a variety of plants, including the herb Berberis aristata, long used in Ayurvedic medicine. This phytosomal delivery format optimizes berberine's bioabsorption profile with 550 mg of clinically studied BerbeVis® Phytosome™ standardized to 30% berberine for powerful wellness support.* offers an impressive increase in bioavailability by nine times, while being easy to digest, revolutionizing the benefits of berberine and improving the herbal constituent's notoriously difficult delivery to cells. Berberine is a beneficial compound found in a variety of plants, including the herb Berberis aristata, long used in Ayurvedic medicine. This phytosomal delivery format optimizes berberine's bioabsorption profile with 550 mg of clinically studied BerbeVis® Phytosome™ standardized to 30% berberine for powerful wellness support.*

ProSorb Quercetin 20x Absorption is designed to enhance the absorption of the flavonoid compound, while being easy to digest. It delivers 250 mg of Quercefit® Phytosome™, standardized to 40% quercetin, which is backed by multiple human studies for its superior absorption capabilities, to offer a 20x increase in bioavailability and help promote overall health and well-being.* is designed to enhance the absorption of the flavonoid compound, while being easy to digest. It delivers 250 mg of Quercefit® Phytosome™, standardized to 40% quercetin, which is backed by multiple human studies for its superior absorption capabilities, to offer a 20x increase in bioavailability and help promote overall health and well-being.*

ProSorb CoQ-10 9x Absorption isn't your average CoQ-10 supplement. Found in almost every cell in the body, CoQ-10 acts as a potent antioxidant to promote overall health and wellness. Harnessing an advanced Phytosome™ clinically supported by double-blind studies with easy digestion, ProSorb CoQ-10 offers increased bioavailability by nine times with 200 mg of Ubiqsome® standardized to 20% coenzyme Q-10. isn't your average CoQ-10 supplement. Found in almost every cell in the body, CoQ-10 acts as a potent antioxidant to promote overall health and wellness. Harnessing an advanced Phytosome™ clinically supported by double-blind studies with easy digestion, ProSorb CoQ-10 offers increased bioavailability by nine times with 200 mg of Ubiqsome® standardized to 20% coenzyme Q-10.

ProSorb Turmeric 29x Absorption features a full-spectrum turmeric extract to offer the herb's wealth of beneficial curcuminoids, including curcumin, which help maintain overall joint health and joint comfort.* ProSorb Turmeric provides 29 times greater bioavailability, while being easy to digest, with Meriva® clinically backed turmeric Phytosome™, one of the most studied and documented bioabsorption curcumin formulations available. features a full-spectrum turmeric extract to offer the herb's wealth of beneficial curcuminoids, including curcumin, which help maintain overall joint health and joint comfort.* ProSorb Turmeric provides 29 times greater bioavailability, while being easy to digest, with Meriva® clinically backed turmeric Phytosome™, one of the most studied and documented bioabsorption curcumin formulations available.

Despite their potential for promising health benefits, some botanical nutrients and other compounds can have poor bioavailability. Recognizing that efficacy is the leading factor driving supplement purchases, ProSorb caters to consumers who demand results, delivering superior absorption, guaranteed.†

Solaray's ProSorb Peak Absorption™ product line can be found at Solaray.com, Amazon.com, and locally at health food stores.

About Solaray

Since 1973, Solaray has scoured the globe for the highest-quality ingredients, connecting you with the most efficacious supplements that help you Live Brighter and embrace the moments that matter most. We pride ourselves on a 50-year legacy of award-winning innovation and industry-leading quality that continues today. We offer more than 700 science-backed, cutting-edge products — nearly every vitamin, mineral, and herb under the sun — each rigorously quality tested for identity, purity, and potency in our state-of-the-art cGMP and ISO 17025:2017 Certified lab in the beautiful mountains of Utah. Solaray was built upon the belief that nature is the source of wellness, and our outlook hasn't changed. To help protect the planet that cares for us, we are committed to sustainability in all we do. For more information and to purchase products, please visit Solaray online at Solaray.com, or on Facebook and Instagram.



† Compared to nutrient absorption with no phytosome coating.

Ubiqsome®, BerbeVis®, Quercefit®, Meriva®, and Phytosome™ are trademarks of Indena S.p.A., Italy.

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

ProSorb Peak Absorption™ (CNW Group/Solaray) (PRNewswire)

Solaray (CNW Group/Solaray) (PRNewswire)

