PayrollPlans Announces Pioneering Partnership with Woebot Health and Curai Health to Provide Virtual Mental Health and Primary Care Solutions to Underserved Workers

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a historic milestone as PayrollPlans, Woebot Health, and Curai Health unveil a partnership to deliver a virtual benefit solution with AI-driven primary care and mental health services to over 2 million Small-to-Medium Enterprises employing over 70 million underserved American workers.

PayrollPlans is a proprietary digital ecosystem that integrates into payroll software used by Independent Payroll Processors and their Small-to-Medium Enterprise clients. PayrollPlans was created by Insurance Applications Group, Inc. (IAG), an award-winning insurance product and technology development firm. Based upon IAG's decades of successful technology integrations with specialty payroll providers who serve niche markets, PayrollPlans brings this proven technology and distribution model to Independent Payroll Providers and their clients across all industries and markets.

Through this partnership, Woebot Health and Curai Health enable employers to provide their employees with enhanced access to unlimited, high-quality, and affordable mental health and primary care services, a core tenet of the PayrollPlans mission. Woebot Health will deliver its AI-powered mental health tool Woebot for Adults, an accessible, reliable, and scalable mental health ally. When coupled with Curai Health's AI-enabled virtual clinic, their specially trained clinicians will provide convenient virtual primary care, improved health outcomes, and reduced costs. Both companies' founders were recently named to the 2023 TIME100 AI List, which recognizes the 100 most influential individuals advancing artificial intelligence.

"The pandemic has amplified the mental health challenges faced by today's workforce, primarily Millennials and Gen Z, who now form the largest segment of job applicants," observed J. Marshall Dye, Founder of PayrollPlans. "We also acknowledge the continued struggles of small businesses in recruiting and retaining employees in today's challenging labor environment."

"Behavioral health care has long been a neglected element of employer-sponsored benefits. Our partnership offers a scalable, cost-effective, AI-powered remedy supported by primary care to help improve the mental health and well-being of our clients' employees." Dye added.

"The decision to collaborate with Woebot Health and Curai Health stems from our commitment to providing quality mental health and primary care services to a large, difficult-to-reach segment of the labor market now accessible through our payroll-integrated technology," Dye further stated.

"PayrollPlans has reshaped the insurance industry by making it easier to offer care that is genuinely useful, and fairly distributed," said Woebot Health CEO Michael Evers. "The company has broken down barriers for individuals and companies in a way few have. We're excited to collaborate to provide mental health support so that people aren't left on the sidelines."

"Our mission is to provide everyone with access to the world's best healthcare, and this partnership is a big step forward into making that a reality," said Neal Khosla, CEO of Curai Health. "We look forward to serving a significant population of workers that has traditionally been underserved by our healthcare system."

The PayrollPlans Virtual Benefit (VB) Solution is comprised of the following services and coverages:

Mental Health Support

Woebot Health provides employees unlimited behavioral health support through its chat-based, AI-powered tool Woebot for Adults, which offers reliable, compassionate support and can help reduce symptoms of stress, depression and anxiety. As part of the PayrollPlans VB Solution, Woebot for Adults can coordinate care by referring patients to a Curai Health virtual primary care provider if needed.

Virtual Primary Care

Curai Health provides employees with 24/7 access to a virtual primary care team. Members choose their primary care provider, can ask general questions or receive advice, diagnoses, treatments, lab orders, and prescriptions, as well as referrals to in-person care when appropriate. Members also have 24/7 access to on-call clinicians should they need urgent care. As part of the PayrollPlans VB Solution, Curai Health primary care clinicians can coordinate care by referring patients to Woebot for Adults for mental health support if needed.

Prescription Drugs

PayrollPlans VB Solution provides members access to high-quality prescription medications at wholesale prices with the option of home delivery or in-store pick-up, the convenience of online tools, and best-in-class services.

Investing and Retirement

PayrollPlans VB Solution provides members with one-click access to the highest-rated investment platform, enabling members to establish an investment account to manage and control their personal finances.

About PayrollPlans

PayrollPlans is a proprietary digital ecosystem that integrates into payroll software used by Independent Payroll Processors and their Small-to-Medium Enterprise clients. The platform connects healthcare providers, insurance carriers, employers and their employees with unique, consumer-driven products and payment technology, helping employers recruit, retain and stay competitive. For more information, visit www.payrollplans.com

About Woebot Health

Woebot Health is the mental health ally for people and businesses that is answering the skyrocketing need for mental health care by breaking down the systemic constraints that block equal access to it. Our relational agent, Woebot, is at the heart of an AI-powered platform that can tailor products for specific intended uses and patient populations. It's also the foundation of our solutions, which are based on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and include support tools for adults, adolescents and new mothers. We work directly with virtual primary care companies, payers and IDNs to put scalable and validated mental health solutions directly in the hands of those who need them. For more information, visit www.woebothealth.com

About Curai Health

Curai Health is an AI-powered virtual clinic on a mission to improve access to care at scale. As the pioneer in deploying machine learning into clinical workflows, Curai Health enables its dedicated, specially trained clinicians to deliver primary care to more people at a fraction of the cost. Easy-to-use and convenient, Curai Health partners with insurers and health systems to keep patients engaged in their care over time, improving health outcomes and reducing costs. Backed by leading investors including Morningside Ventures, General Catalyst, and Khosla Ventures, Curai Health has been thoughtfully combining the expertise of clinicians with the efficiencies of artificial intelligence since its founding in 2017. For more information, visit www.curaihealth.com.

About IAG

IAG is an award-winning insurance technology company and the market leader in proprietary product and administrative solutions for the contingent workforce, staffing, and other high-turnover industries. IAG provides ACA-compliant health plans and supplemental employee benefits to over 2,500 staffing companies across the United States, and enrolls over 500,000 temporary employees in its benefit plans annually. Its range of products and approach have transformed both the purchase of insurance for personnel in the hospitality, staffing and medical services industries especially, and ensured a healthier workforce through better utilization of insurance benefits to access care. IAG's staffing industry program, Essential StaffCARE (ESC), maintains a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 77.7, denoting "World Class" Customer Service, compared to the Health Insurance Industry Average NPS of 20. In both 2022 and 2023, ESC received the Best of Insurance® Award, a national client satisfaction recognition for providing superior service. For more information, visit www.IAGBenefits.com.

