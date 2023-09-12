A NEW CHAPTER UNFOLDS: ROSEWOOD HOTELS & RESORTS ENTERS NEW ZEALAND WITH THE ADDITION OF ROBERTSON LODGES

As part of the brand's thoughtful growth strategy, Rosewood has been entrusted with the management of three iconic properties that showcase the diversity of New Zealand

HONG KONG, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With rich landscapes, a multi-layered cultural heritage, and untouched wilderness, New Zealand has captured the imagination of some of the world's most creative minds. Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® is embarking on a journey to this iconic destination with Robertson Lodges, a distinguished collection of three resorts, each offering a unique and luxurious escape. As of December 1, 2023, Rosewood Kauri Cliffs, Rosewood Cape Kidnappers and Rosewood Matakauri will join the Rosewood portfolio. Capturing New Zealand's unique geography, the three properties provide for the ultimate journey across the North and South Island, together offering access to its expansive coastline, rolling hills, soaring mountains and more.

The latest milestone of Rosewood's intentional and ongoing growth strategy, these additions mark Rosewood's entry into the Oceania region. They also underscore Rosewood's commitment to championing storied properties in some of the most remarkable destinations around the world. Founded by philanthropists Julian and Josie Robertson in 2001, the three resorts have garnered a reputation as some of New Zealand's top accommodations providing bespoke and warm hospitality set against stunning backdrops. Under Rosewood's management, the quintessential spirit of each property and the collection at large will live on, reinforced by the brand's intuitive approach to service and experiential programming.

"New Zealand's inspiring natural beauty and warm hospitality have truly captivated us, and we are thrilled to embark on this remarkable journey with Robertson Lodges," said Sonia Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. "It is with great respect and admiration that we seek to honor the Robertson family's original vision by further elevating the guest experience offered at each resort with Rosewood's singular approach to ultra-luxury hospitality."

Staying true to Rosewood's guiding A Sense of Place® philosophy, New Zealand's authentic and unique spirit will inform every element of the refreshed guest experience, inviting both legacy and first time visitors to revel in surreal settings. With great respect for the heritage of the properties and the foundation that the Robertson family has built, Rosewood will carefully preserve and sustain the friendly service style and care for native culture that have defined these destinations over the decades.

Three Dynamic Destinations

Set against a pristine shoreline with all-encompassing views of the Pacific Ocean, Rosewood Kauri Cliffs sits within a 6,000-acre coastal estate near the Bay of Islands. This region, known as Northland, is most frequented by travelers eager to explore the coastline and better understand the land's history. Known as the "birthplace of a nation" for its historical significance as the signing place of New Zealand's founding document, Northland offers visitors the chance to experience the influences that have forged the destination's culture today. A quintessential expression of iconic New Zealand motifs, the resort's grounds provide access to three private beaches, a sheep and cattle farms, a peaceful native forest and Kauri Cliffs championship 18-hole golf course.

Home to 26 rooms and suites, Rosewood Kauri Cliffs encourages exploration with destination activities including fishing, swimming, golf, heritage tours, sailing the Bay of Islands, and miles of walking trails. The resort is complete with a well-appointed dining outlet, fitness center and spa. The vastness of the local geography comes to life at this elegant seaside escape, inviting guests to embrace their sense of awe throughout their entire journey.

Rosewood Cape Kidnappers is located in Hawke's Bay on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, a region most known for its wineries, thriving food scene, and the Art Deco architecture of the nearby city of Napier. Perched atop the rolling hills and rugged cliffs of this fertile countryside, the property is set against expansive views where the ocean meets the horizon. While the region's vineyards are world-renowned, the property itself is a haven for golfers and nature lovers with a golf course designed by Tom Doak, and is home to the largest privately funded wildlife restoration project in New Zealand, the Cape Sanctuary.

With a footprint of only 24 rooms and suites, this intimate hideaway invites guests to surrender to a slower and simpler pace of living. The property is known for its destination experiences such as farm tours, nature walks, and golfing, all of which immerse guests in the area's peaceful and picturesque surroundings. Additional on-site amenities include one dining outpost and spa treatment rooms with a tranquil infinity pool.

Moving inland, Rosewood Matakauri is located in Queenstown on the lower South Island of New Zealand. An adventurer's dream, Queenstown offers a full spectrum of experiences year-round including snow sports in the winter, and hiking, wine touring, and art experiences throughout the spring, summer, and fall. Lauded as an alpine lakeside retreat, Rosewood Matakauri is surrounded by what are considered to be Queenstown's big three peaks— The Remarkables, Cecil, and Walter Peak. The resort celebrates these striking mountainscapes and the natural elements of the land through understated yet luxurious design and architecture.

"My family and I are delighted to partner with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts to continue the personal style of hotel management our parents put in place when they opened The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs over twenty years ago. Rosewood's origin story also began with an individual family's dream and an unwavering passion for hospitality. These are values they held on to while growing into one of the world's most impressive hotel groups," said Jay Robertson. "This new chapter is an exciting one as we continue to share the quintessential New Zealand experience that Robertson Lodge guests love so much."

With 13 accommodations and one dining outlet, the resort has a familial and intimate feel, allowing for attentive service that invites guests to build close connections with the associates and each other. Made complete with spa treatment rooms, wellness facilities, and outdoor pool, Rosewood Matakauri affords every indulgence.

Rosewood's entrance into this highly captivating area of the Pacific is the latest demonstration of the brand's commitment to expanding the horizons of luxury travel. Channeling a differentiated approach to service that has contributed to the collection's notoriety around the world, Rosewood is poised to bring a new level of luxury hospitality to this destination, that already exists in the imaginations of so many affluential explorers.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts manages a global collection of 31 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts, and residences in 18 countries. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture, and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas, and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong and Rosewood São Paulo. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for the ownership or rental of properties co-located with a Rosewood hotel or resort and of standalone for-sale residences. Rosewood Residences are defined by the brand's commitment to Enriched Living through thoughtful details and experiences that enhance the quality of life while evoking a sense of discovery and inspiration.

