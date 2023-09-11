World Broadcast Premiere of 'Man In Red Bandana' on Scientology Network's Documentary Showcase Reveals Mystery of 9/11 Hero

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE, the weekly series providing a platform for independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presents the broadcast debut of Man In Red Bandana on September 11, 2023.

Man In Red Bandana retraces the final hours of a mysterious American hero who gave his life on 9/11 to save others.

Man In Red Bandana retraces the final hours of a mysterious American hero who gave his life in the South Tower on 9/11 to save others. Firsthand accounts from those he rescued speak of a man wearing a red bandana, the only clue that would lead to the reveal of his true identity: Welles Remy Crowther.

Written and directed by Matthew J. Weiss and narrated by Gwyneth Paltrow, Man In Red Bandana documents the selfless courage and inspiring legacy of Welles Remy Crowther, a 24-year-old equities trader who worked on the 104th floor of the South Tower of the World Trade Center. Described by those he saved as a kind of guardian angel, Welles guided injured, disoriented and panic-stricken victims to safety via an escape route he had located. But instead of taking the opportunity to save himself, he climbed back up the stairway to rescue still more. Once his identity was discovered, his legend grew to include numerous honors, as well as recognition by President Obama at the dedication ceremony for the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

Man In Red Bandana won the Humanitarian Award at the Rhode Island International Film Festival and the Audience Award at the Niagara Falls International Film Festival.

ABOUT MATTHEW J. WEISS

Man In Red Bandana is Matthew J. Weiss's first full-length documentary and directorial debut. Additional credits by the New York-based attorney turned award-winning filmmaker include producing the feature film Vault and the documentary My Father Muhammad Ali.

In an interview with Scientology Media Productions for DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE, Matthew said:

"I made this film to encourage others to be better and to personify Welles's values. And now with this platform, literally thousands and thousands more people are going to be able to be inspired and impacted by Welles and his story. So I'm very grateful for this opportunity and super excited that it has been accepted on such a prestigious platform."

ABOUT DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE

Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.

DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE debuts films weekly from award-winning Independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.

