Graham Joins SWBC Investment Company as Senior Vice President - Wealth Management

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SWBC Investment Company is excited to announce that Kevin Graham has joined the company as Senior Vice President – Wealth Management. In this role, he is responsible for the strategy, design, development, and growth of the wealth management division. He will ensure the team provides comprehensive solutions, holistic financial planning, and personalized investment portfolios through a client-centric approach, regular communication, and smart risk management strategies.

Kevin Graham (PRNewswire)

"Kevin has been developing investment solutions for investors and working with financial advisors for over 20 years," said John Tuohy, CEO at SWBC Investment Co. "As the financial markets continue to evolve, we believe now is an opportune time to recruit top advisors to our platform and deliver a number of private market offerings that will provide investors with access to innovative investment solutions. Our goal is to continue to build on the 47-year history of SWBC with focused expertise in wealth management."

Graham has more than 20 years of experience in wealth management services, client experience enhancements, and product management oversight. Prior to joining SWBC, he was the Managing Director and Head of Client Experience, Product Management, and Marketing at Charles Schwab where he led the product vision, roadmap, pricing, and go-to-market strategies for a portfolio of separately managed discretionary accounts. In this role, he expanded the digital and advisor capabilities to better serve clients and launched a new set of personalized solutions. Before that, he led the conception and development of many of USAA's Wealth Management Services' capabilities, including its local offices and digital presence, advisor practice management, risk management oversight and mitigation, marketing tactics, and advisor software implementation.

Graham earned an Executive Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas at San Antonio and a Bachelor of Arts from Rice University. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC), and Certified Product Manager (CPM). He also holds the FINRA Series 24, 66, and 7 licenses. In his free time, Graham volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) and the San Antonio Food Bank.

About SWBC

As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals a wide range of insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages business around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to our customers' needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC's website at www.swbc.com. Securities offered by SWBC Investment Services, LLC, member SIPC & FINRA. Advisory services offered by SWBC Investment Company, a Registered Investment Advisor.

SWBC Hires Debbie Serot as Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SWBC