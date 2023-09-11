Baha Mar Announces Complete Lineup of Chef and Artist Experiences at the Annual Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival - Including an Epic Performance By 17-time Grammy Award Winning Icon Sting

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar , the Caribbean's leading integrated luxury resort of choice located in Nassau, The Bahamas, reveals the full lineup of events happening at The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival at Baha Mar on October 27-29, 2023. Galvanizing this year with even more spectacular experiences and innovative programming – welcoming an all-star roster of tastemakers - the festival is filled with interactive celebrity chef demos, intimate and unique master classes, live performances, and the introduction of FUZE, a first of its kind art showcase. Hosted by world-renowned chef talent including Marcus Samuelsson of Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House, Ken "Katsuya" Uechi of Katsuya, Dario Cecchini of Carna, alongside John Cox, Executive Director of Art & Culture at Baha Mar, the annual Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival is a can't-miss extravaganza. Opening this year's event is a special live performance by the iconic 17-time Grammy winning musician Sting! Special guest celebrity chefs and talent appearances include Amanda Freitag, Carla Hall, Geoffrey Zakarian, Scott Conant, Michelle Bernstein, Eitan Eats and Simeon Hall Jr., as well as the team behind the award-winning bar, Broken Shaker, and spirits expert, Noah Rothbaum.

Exciting new programming at this year's festival includes intimate chef experiences, such as The Art of Sushi Making with Ken "Katsuya" Uechi, Coconuts & Cocktails with Marcus Samuelsson and Scott Conant, and A Taste of the Islands with Simeon Hall Jr. Attendees will also have the opportunity to sharpen their culinary skills with leading chefs during special master class sessions, including a Butchery Master Class with Dario Cecchini, Biscuits for Breakfast with Carla Hall, and a Master Class with Amanda Freitag in The Kitchen. Baha Mar is also featuring incredible, bespoke spirits and wine tastings and cocktail seminars from leaders in the industry, including Noah Rothbaum, Ken Fredrickson, Fernando Betata, Chris Farnum, and Ted Diamantis.

The festival officially kicks off with the Welcome Beach Party Powered by SLS Baha Mar. Taking place at the award-winning Baha Bay Waterpark, the Welcome Beach Party will feature a special performance by the iconic English musician Sting. In addition to the spectacular entertainment, SLS Baha Mar will invite guests to indulge in a decadent night of culinary experiences with dishes from fan favorites such as Katsuya, Cleo, Carna, Fi'Lia, Broken Shaker and many more. The party doesn't stop there, concert goers will be invited to continue at the Bahamas' premier rooftop bar, Skybar and weekend pass holders will be welcomed by Marcus Samuelsson who will close out the first night with the exclusive Marcus After Dark, a late-night event at Marcus Gardens featuring an exclusive concert after party to celebrate The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival for Weekend Pass holders, with delicious tropical beverages and bites.

Baha Mar's Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center will come alive with the first-ever FUZE, Caribbean Art Fair and Culinary Expo. Happening on Saturday and Sunday, guests can partake in live entertainment, Bahamian hospitality with onstage chef demos, food and wine tastings led by the industry's top sommeliers, art demonstrations guided by artists from seven different Caribbean nations, and more. Also new to this year's programming lineup is FUZE, a first of its kind art showcase, where art lovers can explore the rich culture that the Caribbean visual art communities have to offer through exciting programming including panel discussions, guided tours, live printmaking demonstrations, and a film series. Facilitated by The Current Gallery & Art Center at Baha Mar, FUZE will incorporate regional artists, galleries and more into the overarching The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival's multi-day programming in order to highlight Caribbean art and connect new audiences attending the festival with Bahamian contemporary art and artists. Highlights of FUZE include intimate art tours with John Cox, Botanical Leaf and Figure Drawing workshops and interactive, live artist demonstrations.

Saturday will conclude with a series of Signature Chef Dinners hosted by the festival's headlining and guest chefs, as each duo takes guests on a culinary journey with specially curated menus. Tickets to each Signature Chef Dinner start at $300 per person and are first-come, first-served availability. The weekend ends with a bang as Baha Mar hosts an authentic Bahamian Music Showcase Concert.

The full calendar of events includes:

Friday, October 27

5 – 7 pm : Rum Tasting Happy Hour with Noah Rothbaum at T2

7- 9 pm : Bahamian Film Series at ECCHO Art Gallery

7 – 11pm : Welcome Beach Party featuring Sting Powered by SLS Baha Mar at Baha Bay Lagoon

10 pm : Marcus After Dark at Marcus Gardens

Saturday, October 28

10 am – 6 pm : Culinary & FUZE Art Expo

10 – 11 am : Artist Talk at FUZE Art Expo

12 – 2 pm : Master Class with Amanda Freitag at The Kitchen

12 – 2 pm : Lunch with Michelle Bernstein at Costa

12 – 2 pm : The Art of Sushi Making with Ken "Katsuya" Uechi at Katsuya

1 – 2:30 pm : Art Demo at FUZE Art Expo

2:30 – 5:30 pm : Art Tour of The Current & ECCHO with John Cox & Botanical Leaf Workshop at ECCHO Art Gallery

2 – 3 pm : Chef Demo by Carla Hall at the Culinary Expo

2 – 4 pm : A Taste of the Islands with Simeon Hall Jr. at NEXUS Club

2 – 4 pm : Butchery Master Class with Dario Cecchini at Carna

1 – 3 pm : Marcus Samuelsson and Scott Conant's Coconuts & Cocktails at Marcus Gardens

3 – 3:45 pm : Whisky Tasting Seminar with Noah Rothbaum at Culinary Expo

4 – 5 pm : Chef Demo by Geoffrey Zakarian at the Culinary Expo

7 pm : Signature Chef Dinner with Amanda Freitag & Dario Cecchini at Carna

7 pm : Signature Chef Dinner with Marcus Samuelsson & Carla Hall at Marcus Up Top

7 pm : Signature Chef Dinner with Scott Conant & Michelle Bernstein at Fi'lia

7 pm : Signature Chef Dinner with Ken "Katsuya" Uechi at Katsuya

9:30 pm : Art Afterparty at ECCHO Art Gallery

11pm – Afterparty at BOND Nightclub

Sunday, October 29

10 am – 6 pm : Culinary & FUZE Art Expo

10 – 11 am : Artist Talk at FUZE Art Expo

11- 12 pm : Chef Demo by Michelle Bernstein at the Culinary EXPO

12 pm – 1 pm : Biscuits for Breakfast Master Class with Carla Hall at The Kitchen

12 pm – 1 pm : Chef Demo by Amanda Freitag at the Culinary Expo

12 – 12:45 pm : Wine Tasting with Ted Diamantis at the Culinary Expo

1 – 2 pm : Master Class with Geoffrey Zakarian at The Kitchen

1 – 2:30 pm : Art Demo at FUZE Art Expo

1 – 1:45 pm : Wine Tasting with Fernando Betata at Culinary Expo

2 – 3 pm : Chef Demo by Simeon Hall Jr. at the Culinary Expo

3 – 3:45 pm : Wine Tasting with Ken Fredrickson at Culinary Expo

3 – 5 pm : Figure Drawing Workshop at ECCHO Art Gallery

4 – 5 pm : Wine Tasting with Chris Farnum at Culinary Expo

4 – 5 pm : Chef Demo by Scott Conant at the Culinary Expo

5:30 – 6:30 pm : Chef Demo by Marcus Samuelsson at the Culinary Expo

6:30 – 8 pm : Bahamian Showcase Music Concert at ECCHO Art Gallery

Tickets for the event are now on sale at bahamar.com/bahamas-culinary-arts-festival/ and are priced by experience, ranging from $35 to $1000 per person, per event. Guests can enjoy The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival at Baha Mar in spectacular fashion with the all-inclusive Festival Weekend Pass priced at $799. The Festival Weekend Pass includes a premium welcome gift upon check-in, entry to the Welcome Beach Party Powered by SLS Baha Mar and Marcus After Dark, a Signature Chef Dinner, unlimited access to The Bahamas Culinary Expo Tent and FUZE Arts Expo Venue.

For further information about the event, please visit bahamar.com/bahamas-culinary-arts-festival/ for full details on featured chefs and culinary concepts, event specifics, art exhibitions, and a link for easy ticket purchase.

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – over 2,300 rooms and more than 45 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, Royal Blue Golf Course, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus signature course, a brand new $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com .

