WOW! Will Bring Its Reliable, High-speed, All Fiber Network to Several New Michigan Communities

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced it has begun construction in Michigan to bring its reliable, state-of-the-art, all-IP fiber network to consumers in Livingston, Genesee and Oakland counties in the coming months. The company expects to add more than 80,000 new homes in Michigan, increasing the number of targeted homes passed as part of the Greenfield expansion initiative to 260,000, towards its goal of passing more than 400,000 new homes by 2027.

The addition of these communities is part of the company's larger Greenfield initiative with the most recent build-outs occurring in Central Florida and Greenville County, South Carolina, which are well underway and showing strong results . Preliminary work has begun in these new Michigan areas to bring WOW!'s state-of-the-art services and exceptional customer service to residents and businesses seeking more flexible and reliable broadband access. The first communities to benefit from WOW!'s all-fiber network expansion include Brighton, Milford, Commerce Township, Wixom and Hartland.

"We know how much our existing Detroit and mid-Michigan customers value the WOW! experience and how much we value our Michigan customers, so we're eager to bring our advanced fiber technology to even more residents and businesses across the Great Lakes State," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "We're excited to offer a new choice in broadband providers and deliver the best service and customer experience to more Michigan communities."

Once launched, residents and businesses in these communities will experience WOW!'s all-fiber network and can subscribe to fiber services, including residential symmetrical Internet speeds up to 5 Gbps. WOW! will also offer YouTube TV , one of the most popular and robust live TV video services available with NFL Sunday Ticket, now exclusively offered by YouTube and YouTube TV, along with interactive features such as the ability to catch up with key plays, multiview, check out real-time stats, and more.

Additionally, subscribers will receive the necessary equipment upfront to get started on WOW!'s reliable, high-speed network along with the latest advanced WiFi 6E technology at no extra cost, unlimited data, and no annual contracts. Among its suite of products, WOW! also offers reliable home phone plans, WOW! mobile powered by Reach , and flexible, comprehensive solutions for businesses .

"WOW! is a leading broadband provider in Michigan and we are thrilled they are bringing their high-speed fiber network to our community that is looking for a new choice in a reliable internet provider that fits budgets and needs," said Larry Gray, Commerce Township Supervisor. "We look forward to WOW! joining our community!"

