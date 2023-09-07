Trina Storage Attains Technical Due Diligence Evaluation from Global Authority DNV, Further Validating Its Industry-Leading Excellence

Trina Storage received a technical due diligence evaluation of its liquid-cooled battery energy storage system ("BESS" or "ESS"), specifically Elementa, from DNV, which is intended to serve as a third-party review of the liquid-cooled BESS being deployed by Trina Storage .

DNV conducted a thorough evaluation of all aspects of Trina Storage's energy storage solution, including BESS, supplier, design, and integration capabilities, recognizing TrinaStorage as a leading energy storage product and solution provider.

DNV's thorough evaluation encompassed various aspects of Trina Storage's energy storage solution, including BESS, suppliers, designs, and integration capabilities. The independent Technical Due Diligence (TDD) process involved an in-depth examination of the system's technical specifications, testing procedures, and compliance with industry standards and regulations.

There are several highlights in DNV's independent technical due diligence report:

Integration capability:

DNV recognized Trina Storage's integration capabilities of energy storage system, with batteries integrated into modules and racks, battery systems fully integrated into a single enclosure, and standalone turnkey energy products that allow the system to be shipped as a single unit, minimizing the time and cost of on-site installation, as well as increase system reliability and consistency are comparable to current market offerings. The Elementa solution features module energy densities that are comparable to the highest in the industry, with life cycle and RTE (Round Trip Efficiency) at various C rates that meet industry expectations.

Functionality and Performance:

Elementa´s thermal management system is well designed and meets expectations. With industry-leading remote monitoring and regular inspections, Trina Storage reduces the risk of liquid-cooling system failure and ensures that it can discharge at a higher rate and continue to provide more efficient and evenly distributed cooling.

The Three-Level BMS architecture of TrinaStorage Elementa is equipped to handle battery operating parameters while monitoring important information from sensors as well as external control requirements such as PPC, EMS to realize bi-directional communication, providing sufficient functions for the alarm system, which is consistent with the current industry standard.

Safety:

As DNV mentioned, safety is a critical design aspect of an energy storage system. TrinaStorage Elementa meets U.S. standards, including UL, IEC and UL, UN testing. Smoke detection, ventilation and exhaust systems are designed to safely stop the system in a timely manner and reduce the risk of explosion/thermal runaway. Industrial enclosures are rated IP55 and NEMA 3R for outdoor use. Overall, DNV found that TrinaStorage Elementa is in line with industry best practices.

"As a leader in the energy storage sector, Trina Storage is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive the transition to a sustainable energy future. DNV's technical due diligence assessment is an important endorsement for us", said Terry Chen, Head of Overseas Storage Business. "These positive results validate our relentless pursuit of technical expertise, quality, safety and agility. It not only strengthens our leadership position in energy storage, but also motivates us to continuously optimize our technology to meet the evolving needs of the industry."

DNV's independent technical due diligence report not only provides a comprehensive evaluation of TrinaStorage Elementa battery system but also affirms Trina Storage's compliance with industry standards and regulations. It further provides recommendations and a blueprint for future development. This collaboration lays the foundation for Trina Storage to drive further innovation and shape the future of sustainable energy solutions.

About Trina Storage

Trina Storage, a business unit of Trina Solar, is a global energy storage system provider dedicated to transforming the way we provide energy. Our mission is to lead the renewable energy transition through cost-effective storage and to provide Solar For Everyone by expanding solar generation at scale. Building on 25 years of solar experience, we deliver cost-effective and flexible solutions to utilities and developers around the world.

