Squarespace Completes Acquisition of Google Domains Assets

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, today announced the completion of its acquisition of the assets associated with the Google Domains business, in accordance with the transaction agreement previously announced on June 15, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Squarespace, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

With the acquisition now completed, Squarespace will, after a transition period, initiate the transfer of Google Domains accounts to its Squarespace Domains platform, leveraging Google's existing infrastructure during this period to ensure a seamless transition to its leading domains platform . Squarespace will be increasing its investment in Squarespace Domains, with the intent to make it a globally recognized, independent domain registrar. Whether or not a customer uses other Squarespace services, Squarespace Domains is an ideal platform to host or park domains before they are ready to be used.

"We are thrilled to welcome the millions of Google Domains customers to Squarespace," said Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO of Squarespace. "As a Google Domains customer myself, we are committed to making sure this process is completed smoothly. Domains are a critical part of anyone's online journey, and we will continue investing in Squarespace Domains as we build out our suite of services for entrepreneurs."

Squarespace's industry leading platform is creating a future where everyone can be an entrepreneur. The expansion of the company's domains business, where millions of new domain customers will be able to easily establish and manage their domains, as well as explore new ways to build a beautiful brand and launch a business online, will further accelerate this vision.

About Squarespace

Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) is a design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online. Our products empower millions in more than 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to create an online presence, build an audience, monetize, and scale their business. Our suite of products range from websites, domains, ecommerce, and marketing tools, as well as tools for scheduling with Acuity, creating and managing social media presence with Bio Sites and Unfold, and hospitality business management via Tock. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com .

Press

Press@Squarespace.com

Investors

Investors@Squarespace.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Squarespace, Inc.