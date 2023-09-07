THE KNOT WORLDWIDE JOINS FORCES WITH STORK CLUB TO ADVOCATE FOR REPRODUCTIVE CARE BENEFITS FOR ALL

Stork Club and The Knot Worldwide take the main stage at the upcoming 25th Annual IBI/Conference Board Health and Productivity Forum on September 12th in Chicago.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The majority of employers today offer some type of fertility coverage. By ensuring that coverage is truly inclusive, employers can support fairness and equality and promote an environment where everyone feels welcome and represented.

Flexible family benefits (PRNewsfoto/Stork Club) (PRNewswire)

The Knot Worldwide , a leading global marketplace and family of brands championing celebration, places high importance on upholding its values of diversity, equity and inclusion. As part of this, The Knot Worldwide has been offering family-building benefits in collaboration with Stork Club for more than a year. The two organizations will share learnings and best practices to support the wellbeing of all employees at the upcoming IBI/Conference Board Health and Productivity Forum, on September 12, in Chicago.

During the panel, titled How to Support a Diverse and Inclusive Workplace with Family-Building Benefits, attendees will learn how The Knot Worldwide integrates authentic diversity, equity, and inclusion principles into its organizational culture. The session will discuss how to take a bold step in supporting and reinforcing these values through family-building benefits and policies. The session will be held at 4:10 CT and will feature Jessica Concha, Senior Manager, Benefits, at The Knot Worldwide and Liz Pittinger, Vice President, Global Customer Success, at Stork Club.

"Reproductive care benefits should support the needs of every person in a modern society. To help people thrive at work, they must thrive in life. Employers succeed when they partner with a flexible and comprehensive partner to meet their unique teams' needs. We're thrilled to see The Knot Worldwide team having such positive results on their strategy," said Jeni Mayorskaya, founder and CEO of Stork Club.

Through its partnership with Stork Club, The Knot Worldwide introduced adoption and surrogacy benefits that are not always covered by traditional health plan coverage. In turn, the organization has been able to support their employees holistically and contribute to healthy outcomes.

About Stork Club

Stork Club modernizes access to inclusive reproductive care for all and gives people the freedom to plan their future on their own terms. We extend traditional employer-sponsored benefits to provide access to support, personalized guidance and high-performing medical care and network of providers to achieve their reproductive goals while managing costs through outcomes excellence. Stork Club offers an end-to-end solution with support at all stages of the journey including natural conception, IVF, fertility preservation, adoption, surrogacy as well as prenatal and postpartum support, newborn care, return- to-work coaching, hormonal changes, and more. Employers choose to add Stork Club to their benefits health plan to provide more inclusive support for their people while significantly reducing overall maternity costs ($130B per year in the US). Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Francisco, Stork Club has raised $32.7M from investors including, General Catalyst, Bowery Capital, and Slow Ventures. To learn more visit: joinstorkclub.com . You can follow Stork Club on LinkedIn.

About The Knot Worldwide

In more than 16 countries around the world, The Knot Worldwide's global family of brands enables our communities to celebrate the moments that make us. At the core of the TKWW business is a leading global online wedding marketplace, connecting couples with local wedding professionals and a comprehensive suite of personalized wedding websites, planning tools, invitations and registry services that make wedding planning easier for couples. The company's wedding planning services are offered through its global wedding brands, including The Knot, WeddingWire, Bodas.net, Hitched.co.uk and Matrimonio.com. TKWW also supports parents through the pregnancy and parenting journey with content and tools on The Bump, and helps communities plan other important life celebrations through The Bash.

The company is headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland with offices throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. Check out The Knot Worldwide on LinkedIn.

