PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight , one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has announced that the company has fully subscribed its Net-Leased Portfolio 62 DST, a $110.12 million offering totaling 428,605 square feet net-leased to grocery, pharmacy, medical, and other necessity-based national tenants operating essential businesses. The portfolio has been structured to provide investors with monthly distributions starting at an annualized rate of 5.00%.

PASADENA, Calif. - Historically recession-resilient tenants occupying properties in ExchangeRight’s Net-Leased Portfolio 62 DST (Thursday, September 7, 2023). (PRNewswire)

ExchangeRight's $110 Million Offering Designed for Recession-Resilience Achieves Full Subscription

The offering contains 17 properties diversified across 17 markets, 10 states, and 8 historically recession-resilient tenants, including FedEx, Dollar General, Pick 'n Save, BioLife, Food Lion, Fresenius Medical Care, CVS Pharmacy, and Family Dollar. The portfolio was launched with a weighted-average lease term of 9.7 years and a 44.04% loan-to-value utilizing five-year non-recourse interest-only financing.

"During this heightened economic uncertainty, we are pleased to have provided the investors, representatives, and advisors who turn to ExchangeRight's historically recession-resilient investment strategy another offering to protect their hard-earned wealth," said Warren Thomas, a managing partner at ExchangeRight. "Net-Leased Portfolio 62 is designed to deliver security for investors' capital, generate stable income, and also provide investors access to our long-term aggregation strategy through multiple exit options, including another 1031 exchange, cash out option, or a tax-deferred exchange into a REIT. In this way, this offering was not just structured to be a safe haven for the current economic moment, but to provide unparalleled exit optionality for investors to choose what is best for their investment and estate planning needs over the long run."

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $5.6 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,200 properties, and 23 million square feet throughout 47 states. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. The company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

Media Contact

Lindsey Thompson

Senior Media Relations Officer

lthompson@exchangeright.com

(626) 773-3448

ExchangeRight's Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ExchangeRight