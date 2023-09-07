Dataminr Pulse Expands to Offer AI-powered Risk Management Capabilities

Dataminr Pulse for Corporate Security now offers an enhanced and unified end-to-end product to leverage cutting edge AI to discover, contextualize, collaborate and communicate enterprise-wide

Enhancements include new capabilities to proactively plan and manage business risks, increase collaboration, and enhance internal transparency

Integrating a wide range of LLMs (large language models) and multimodal foundation models within its AI platform, Dataminr provides corporate security teams with first-of-its kind AI-powered event discovery, past event investigation, scenario planning and resource allocation capability

Dataminr unveils new Risk Management capabilities at booth #2817 during the 69th annual Global Security Exchange (GSX) Conference in Dallas, Texas

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataminr , one of the world's leading AI companies, today announced the release of its new AI-powered Risk Management capabilities for Dataminr Pulse for Corporate Security—relied on by more than two-thirds of the Fortune 50 and half of the Fortune 100. Dataminr Pulse for Corporate Security's new Risk Management capabilities enable teams to collaboratively manage risks to their business in one place, giving them a holistic view of risk events, workflows, actions, analysis and reporting, as well as prepare for risks before they occur with a comprehensive set of new AI-powered scenario planning and resource allocation capabilities.

"Businesses are recognizing the importance of using AI to prepare for the unexpected and increase their resiliency in today's rapidly-expanding threat landscape," said Jason Edelboim, President and COO of Dataminr. "Designed with input from some of our largest corporate enterprise customers, we are launching our new AI-powered Risk Management capabilities to offer a more powerful end-to-end solution that our customers can depend on to effectively plan and manage business risks, and respond to events with speed and confidence. Through one single pane of glass, users can collaborate effectively, get a full picture of the threat landscape, and use Dataminr's predictive AI and generative AI capabilities to be better prepared for events that might impact their business or pose a threat to the safety of their employees."

Pulse for Corporate Security's new Risk Management capabilities empowers chief security officers and their teams to more effectively collaborate ahead of and during events, record events using predefined templates, and manage ongoing events while coordinating targeted responses with selected teams.

Leveraging Dataminr's world-leading AI platform with a wide range of LLMs and multimodal foundation models now integrated, corporate security groups can take advantage of Dataminr's predictive AI capabilities to identify and anticipate high-impact events in real-time, and better understand the people and assets most at risk. Additionally, Dataminr's generative AI capabilities provide users with textual summaries of events for enhanced risk assessment, situational awareness, and past event investigation.

These newly-available capabilities also enable customers to:

Collaborate effectively to plan for any potential risks and events.

Access a unified view of all activity, event details, tasks and alerts in a single pane-of-glass view.

Enhance team efficiency by simplifying risk management workflows.

Monitor project status comprehensively from one simple overview page.

Utilize customizable response playbooks and prepare standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure fast, informed and effective real-time decision making.

Share assessments with stakeholders before, during and after events that impact the business.

Gain insights through minute-by-minute activity logs for team performance evaluation.

Manage response tasks and actions on the go from within the Pulse mobile app.

Personalize risk management processes to meet unique individual and organizational needs.

Dataminr will demo its Pulse for Corporate Security Risk Management capabilities at booth #2817 at the 69th Annual Global Security Exchange (GSX) Conference, taking place September 11-13 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

ABOUT DATAMINR

Dataminr delivers the earliest warnings on high impact events and critical information far in advance of other sources. Recognized as one of the world's leading AI businesses, Dataminr enables faster response and more effective risk and crisis management for public and private sector organizations spanning global corporations, first responders, NGOs, and newsrooms. Most recently valued at $4.1B, Dataminr is one of New York's top private technology companies, with approximately 800 employees across seven global offices.

Since its founding, Dataminr has created the world's leading real-time event and information discovery platform, which detects digital patterns of emerging events and critical information from public data signals. Today, Dataminr's AI platform performs trillions of daily computations across billions of public data inputs from nearly one million unique public data sources encompassing text, image, video, sound and machine generated sensor data. Dataminr has created a broad range of proprietary AI models, spanning multimodal fusion AI, LLM/foundation models for predictive AI, and generative AI for real-time event summarization. The company has been recognized for its groundbreaking AI platform and rapid revenue growth by Forbes AI 50 and Deloitte Fast 500, and was named to the Forbes Cloud 100 for six consecutive years.

Alongside Dataminr's corporate products, Dataminr Pulse for Corporate Security and Dataminr Pulse for Cyber Risk, the company provides its First Alert product for first response to public sector organizations, including the United Nations, which relies on First Alert in over 100 countries. Dataminr for News is used by more than 1,500 newsrooms and over 30,000 journalists worldwide.

