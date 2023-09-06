Simply Business Appoints Consumer FinTech Veteran Samantha Roady CEO of the Company's U.S. Operations

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, LLC, the leading digital insurance marketplace focused on small business, today announced that Samantha Roady has joined the company as chief executive officer for its U.S. business. In this role, she will focus on the company's long-term vision and strategic priorities and oversee growth and culture.

"Samantha brings to Simply Business an impressive track record scaling and operating businesses in the fintech and consumer finance space," said David Summers, Group CEO at Simply Business. "Her experience leading teams through periods of pivotal growth and change, along with her passion for customer-centric innovation, perfectly align with Simply Business' growth ambitions and our core values of providing simplicity, choice, and value to our customers. We're delighted to welcome her to the company."

Roady has nearly 25 years of C-suite experience building, scaling, and managing highly complex, regulated global technology businesses. Prior to joining Simply Business, she served as Chief Operating Officer at MoneyLion. Before that, she was president of GAIN Capital's global retail brokerage business, leading multiple direct-to-consumer brands in the U.S. and internationally. In this role, she drove commercial strategy and oversaw all revenue-generating activities including sales, marketing, partnerships, customer operations and regional management.

"I'm excited to join Simply Business at a pivotal moment in its journey and the opportunity to work with David, the board, and the exceptional team here to build on the strong foundation and accelerate our growth and success," said Roady. "Simply Business is transforming the insurance technology landscape by enabling small business owners to find customized insurance solutions online and within minutes. Its dedication to innovation, choice, and a customer-driven approach is just the beginning, and I am eager to collaborate with the team to continue revolutionizing the market and empowering small business owners to realize their dreams."

Simply Business is dedicated to making small business insurance simple and accessible. The company's robust digital marketplace allows small business owners to find and buy the insurance they need online, matching them with coverage from multiple top carriers to offer transparency, choice and value.

An insurtech pioneer, Simply Business has nearly 20 years of experience supporting the needs of small businesses, with over 950,000 active customers. Founded in the UK in 2005, Simply Business launched its US operations in 2017 and today employs over 1,000 people across offices in London and Northampton in the UK, and Boston and Atlanta in the US.

