ReserveBar and The Wall Street Luxury Group Forge Partnership, Elevating Yachting Experiences in the United States

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReserveBar , the technology trailblazer and established leader in premium and luxury spirits e-commerce, is proud to announce its partnership with The Wall Street Luxury Group , to launch of ReserveBar Onboard, an exclusive offering tailored to yachting clients, provisions companies, private yacht owners, charter guests, management companies, and brokers. This partnership emphasizes a commitment to delivering meticulously curated products, including special limited editions, private barrels, tasting events to the U.S. yachting market and enhancing the luxury beverage alcohol offerings within the yachting world.

At the core of this dynamic partnership lies the seamless expansion of Wall Street Luxury offerings into the realm of beverage alcohol. By integrating ReserveBar's exclusive collection of premium and luxury beverages, Wall Street Luxury is poised to elevate its already outstanding range of services. With access to an array of the world's most rare and sought-after spirits, champagnes, and wines, ReserveBar stands as the ultimate destination for purchasing, collecting, innovative gifting, and provisioning a remarkable bar experience tailored to meet the discerning preferences of yacht charters, owners, and the prestigious real estate market.

"We're so excited to bring ReserveBar's ultra-luxury spirits, wine and cocktail e-commerce, exceptional personalized gifts and related services to the superyacht and luxury real estate markets to provide an additional level of exclusive white glove services," said Mark Adrian, CEO of Wall Street Luxury. "Our launch is just the beginning as we build a community with exciting events, exclusive product offerings, discovery, and more, while ensuring availability of the best products to suit every need."

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Wall Street Luxury to help redefine luxury experiences in the yachting world," said Lindsay Held, ReserveBar co-founder, "Together, our combined efforts will bring forth an elevated level of sophistication and indulgence for our shared clientele, ensuring that their yachting experiences are accompanied by the most exquisite libations in the beverage alcohol space."

Wall Street Luxury's extensive expertise in yachting services, coupled with ReserveBar's reputation for curating the finest alcoholic beverages, promises an unparalleled fusion of elegance and sophistication for discerning clientele seeking remarkable yachting experiences.

We invite interested parties to join us as we host exclusive events and provide unprecedented access to rare and limited editions, top-tier distilleries, and much more. To learn more, please email us at wallstreet@reservebar.com and visit us at www.reservebar.com .

About The Wall Street Luxury Group

The Wall Street Luxury Group specializes in delivering luxury sales and marketing solutions to the luxury real estate, superyacht, private aviation, destination experience and hotel resort sectors. The Wall Street Luxury Group is based in Greenwich, Connecticut and Palm Beach, Florida.

About ReserveBar

ReserveBar is the established e-commerce leader in rare, luxury, and ultra-premium spirits, specializing in customization, personalization, and innovative gifting. In addition to its content-rich, on-brand experience, ReserveBar specializes in new and limited-edition products, celebrity brands and is the go-to platform for new launches. ReserveBar is a destination for today's modern, convenience-driven adult shopper, delivering the most curated offerings to enthusiasts across the United States. ReserveBar is a technology platform at its core, utilizing cutting-edge software, analytics, and an exceptional retail network to deploy solutions that simplify the compliant purchase of beverage alcohol on ReserveBar.com and numerous partner sites, including spirits brands, publishers, e-commerce partners, and gifting platforms. For more information, please visit www.reservebar.com . In November 2021, ReserveBar acquired Minibar Delivery, a pioneer in providing on-demand delivery of over two million SKUs. ReserveBar successfully integrated the Minibar Delivery technology and retailer network in less than a year post-acquisition, allowing ReserveBar to offer customers the choice of on-demand delivery, as well as shipping, as the method of fulfillment via ReserveBar.com. Most recently, ReserveBar Holdings Corp. has expanded its portfolio with Get Stocked , which will serve as a content-centric destination dedicated to exploring and purchasing a curated selection of the best craft beer, ready-to-drink cocktails (RTDs), and hard seltzers available.

