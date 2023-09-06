Leland Little to Hold Signature Fall Auction

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. , Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, September 9th, at 9:00am (EDT) Leland Little Auctions will hold its Signature Fall Auction, following the conclusion of their Fine Wine and Rare Spirits Auction on Thursday and Friday.

Paul Émile Pissarro (French, 1884-1972), Gerbes de Blés, Soleil Couchant (PRNewswire)

The Signature Fall Auction offers bidders a vetted selection of quality fine art, antique furniture, and fine jewelry. American Fine Art offerings are led by an Indian ink and watercolor on paper by Diego Rivera (Mexican, 1886-1957), titled Mujer Cargando Ayate. This work was originally purchased from Diego Rivera's first art broker, Alberto Misrachi, in January of 1944 by Gimbel Brothers. This work is signed and dated at the lower right.

This auction features several works from highly celebrated and collectible North Carolina artists, such as an oil on canvas by Claude Howell (NC, 1915-1997) titled, Heading Shrimp. This large work is signed and dated at the lower right. Other works of note include an oil on canvas by Maud Gatewood (NC, 1934-2004), titled, Breakers and an acrylic on canvas by Ivey Hayes (American, 1948-2012), titled, Mama's Quilt.

European Fine Art features a drawing by Henry Moore (British, 1898-1986), a black chalk and Indian ink on paper of a Standing Female Nude. This work is pencil signed at the lower left. Another highlight is an oil on canvas by Paul Emile Pissarro (French, 1884-1972), titled Gerbes de Bles, Soleil Couchant. This work captures the spirit of the autumn season and is signed at the lower left.

Antique American Furniture is led by a Federal Inlaid Mahogany Tall Case Clock, attributed to Wood & Taylor, New York. Skillfully adorned with inlaid ornament, this circa 1810 tall case clock is exemplary of the highest caliber of Federal era cabinetmaking. Another lot of note is an Important Philadelphia Queen Anne Carved Walnut Armchair, which is attributed to William Savery (1721-1787).

Jewelry offerings are strong. A highlight worth noting is an Art Deco, Platinum, Diamond and Sapphire Bracelet by J.E. Caldwell & Co. This bracelet is comprised of geometric links designed in a buckle motif and bead set with transitional cut diamonds weighing approximately 9.24 total carats and bezel set baguette cut diamonds weighing approximately 1.09 total carats. This bracelet is signed and numbered N3698, with a total diamond weight of approximately 10.33 carats.

Bidding for this auction will take place live in person as well as live on the Leland Little Auctions website (www.lelandlittle.com). Registered bidders can also leave absentee bids or arrange for telephone bidding through the Leland Little website prior to the live auction.

