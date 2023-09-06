Keeco Appoints Hope Margala as Chief Executive Officer

ROCK HILL, S.C., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeco, a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of home and bedding products in the U.S., announced today that Hope Margala has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

"We look forward to partnering with Hope and believe that her deep experience in the CPG sector will allow Keeco and its affiliated brands to continue to play a leadership role in the industry. The Company is well known for its unwavering commitment to excellence for the benefit of its partners, customers and consumers, while bringing innovation to this dynamic market segment," said Quinn Morgan, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Centre Lane Partners.

Hope Margala is a seasoned executive with a proven track record of successfully delivering on growth initiatives and driving performance. She most recently served as President and CEO of NBG Home. She joins Keeco with over 35 years of experience in the consumer goods and retail industries, including leadership roles at Yankee Candle, L Brands and The Longaberger Company.

"I am honored to join the Keeco family," said Ms. Margala. "I look forward to leading this incredible and talented team and developing strategies to continue to grow the business. At Keeco we will be focused on continuing to partner with our customers and suppliers to provide innovative, high-quality products that delight consumers."

Keeco is a leading textile-based product and innovation platform in the utility bedding and home décor sectors. The Company manufactures and distributes branded and private label products across the utility bedding, fashion bedding, window and bath categories. Key products include comforters, pillows, mattress pads / protection, functional window curtains, slipcovers, and shower curtains. The Company traces its history back to 1953 and over the years has grown through transformative transactions, culminating in the merger of Keeco and Hollander in 2022.

