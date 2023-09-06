LawCall
Domino's Pizza® Announces Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference Webcast

Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) announces the following event:

What:

Domino's presentation at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference,
featuring President of U.S. and Global Services Joe Jordan & Chief Financial Officer Sandeep Reddy



When:      

Wednesday, September 13 at 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. EDT



Where:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1632246&tp_key=5bc035b27f



How:        

Live webcast



Contact:

Ryan Goers, Vice President of Investor Relations Ryan.goers@dominos.com



This event will be archived on the Domino's website for replay.

About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the second quarter of 2023, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.2 billion, with nearly $2.1 billion in the U.S. and over $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2023. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Apple CarPlay, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Facebook Messenger, and more.

SOURCE Domino's Pizza, Inc.

