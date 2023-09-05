A.M. Best, S&P Global Ratings Each Affirm Strong Performance by OneAmerica

Ratings reflect company's commitment as financial first responder

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAmerica® today announced that A.M. Best and S&P Global Ratings have each separately recognized American United Life Insurance Company® (AUL) and its affiliate The State Life Insurance Company® (State Life), both OneAmerica companies, for their financial strength.

A.M. Best affirmed an A+ (Superior) rating, which is the second-highest of 15 rating categories assigned by the independent agency in evaluating financial strength and performance of the OneAmerica companies and their ability to meet existing financial obligations.

S&P Global Ratings (formerly Standard and Poor's) affirmed an AA- rating, its fourth-highest of 22 possible ratings, for the OneAmerica life insurance companies, AUL and State Life.

"Out of our many investments in people and processes, we have one goal: to serve our customers better. Everything we do at OneAmerica centers on creating financial security for our members and policyholders," said Scott Davison, chairman, president and CEO of OneAmerica. "Our mutual structure ensures our resources stay within the company while protecting our customers and providing additional products and services."

"As proud as we are of these ratings results, the most important measure of our 2022 success is the $6 billion we paid to customers. That number represents thousands of times we were there when they needed us most and provides assurance that we can deliver on our promises and uphold our mission to provide great products, exceptional service and relationships that customers can depend on for a lifetime," Davison added.

The insurance companies of OneAmerica are among the 8% of U.S. life insurers with an A.M. Best rating of A+ (Superior) or higher and an S&P rating of AA- or higher.1

Best Review® also reported that 2023 marks the 73rd consecutive year that AUL has received an "A" rating or higher, placing it among the top 35 life/health groups with consecutive high ratings.2

A.M. Best determines its ratings through its Best's Credit Rating Methodology, which provides a comprehensive explanation of A.M. Best's rating process and contains the rating criteria employed in the rating process.

OneAmerica is the marketing name for the companies of OneAmerica. Products issued and underwritten by AUL and State Life.

1 Calculated by OneAmerica based on data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, data linked, 8/31/23

2 "Standing the Test of Time," Best's Review July 2023

About OneAmerica ®

A national provider of insurance and financial services for 145 years, the companies of OneAmerica help customers build and protect their financial futures. OneAmerica offers a variety of products and services to serve the financial needs of their policyholders and customers. These products include retirement plan products and recordkeeping services, individual life insurance, annuities, asset-based long-term care solutions and employee benefit plan products. Products are issued and underwritten by the companies of OneAmerica and distributed through a nationwide network of employees, agents, brokers and other sources who are committed to providing value to our customers. To learn more about our products, services and the companies of OneAmerica, visit oneamerica.com/companies.

OneAmerica® is the marketing name for the companies of OneAmerica.

About A.M. Best Company

A.M. Best Company is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

About Ratings

AUL and State Life were rated A+ by A.M. Best on Aug. 31, 2023. AUL and State Life were rated AA- by S&P on Aug. 23, 2023. These ratings reflect rating agency assessments of the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the companies of OneAmerica. They are not intended to reflect the investment experience or financial strength of any variable account, which is subject to market risk. Because the dates are only updated when there's a change in the rating, the dates above reflect the most recent ratings we have received. Please know that these ratings can change at any time.

