Game-changing Virtuoso Digital Front Door technology radically rewires healthcare

World-first technology launches to unlock preventative, proactive and predictive healthcare

BOSTON, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leader in population health, Orion Health, is ushering in the next era of health – moving from institution-centric reactive sick care to people-centered preventative, proactive and predictive healthcare.

Digital Front Doors (DFD) will rewire health systems and Orion Health's DFD, Virtuoso, is already setting a new benchmark in improving the healthcare experience for all.

Virtuoso is already serving 15 million people in North America. It helps to engage people in their own healthcare journey in the care setting they want while supporting health system constraints in care delivery, such as spiraling costs and healthcare worker burnout. Virtuoso helps healthcare systems to deliver the right care (often online), at the right place (sometimes at home), at the right time (ideally before people are really unwell).

Brad Porter, Orion Health Global Chief Executive Officer, says Virtuoso is a product in demand with global healthcare systems under significant pressure and is expected to be part of a multi-billion-dollar global sector within the next two years.

"In the USA there is a strong trend towards value-based care meaning more interventions are occurring outside the hospital, making a DFD a critical part of digital health infrastructure to connect the dots for the patients across different care settings.

"DFDs are the online banking of healthcare, yet vastly more complex. For the first time, people will be truly active participants in their own healthcare. They'll have streamlined access to their complete medical history from primary care and specialists, through to hospital interventions.

"We can now connect fragmented health data silos, enabling people to interact with health information and make informed decisions in the same way they do with financial, travel and retail transactions.

"This isn't some dressed-up patient portal. Virtuoso is a tailored, community-specific, highly accessible platform that integrates complex healthcare systems. It enables average joes like you and me to take control of our own health," says Porter.

Nearly 15 million people in Ontario, Canada, are the first in the world to benefit from this technology.

In Ontario's case, Virtuoso supports its ambitious goals of making the healthcare system easier to access and navigate while ending hallway medicine by providing alternatives to the emergency department for millions of Ontarians. The ultimate goal of Virtuoso in Ontario is to make the patient experience more convenient by expanding individual and family access to services by integrating their whole care team, and streamlining tasks normally done by overburdened healthcare workers.

Health systems in the USA are looking at how to unify and improve their patient experience through a single gateway. Virtuoso allows patients to receive care from multiple providers seamlessly by connecting siloed data.

Virtuoso starts by providing advice and guidance regarding where and when to seek medical advice and care. It functions as a healthcare navigation service, guiding patients to the best level and location of care for their situation.

The Virtuoso Digital Front Door brings together new and existing health information, data, solutions and services into one integrated suite of tools.

Virtuoso can include:

AI-powered symptom assessment tool

Accredited Health knowledge hub

Verified medical library

Accredited Health Services Directory

Find-a-service

Access to digital health records

Translation service

Website or mobile app

24/7 online chat and nurse-led call center

Virtual consultations

Health service navigation support

Wellness support and groups

Feedback forms and surveys

Appointment booking and scheduling

Insurance coverage checker

Payment gateways.

James Rice, Orion Health Executive Vice President, North America says, Virtuoso is driving the shift to value-based care forwards, as it offers the ability to shift care to more suitable locations such as home or community clinics.

"Hospitals globally are overloaded. We've got the same processes, and care happening in the wrong places. If we want to ease the burden on medical practitioners, then patients need to be treated in locations that make sense for the level of care required for their circumstances.

"Virtuoso will make self-service healthcare available to Americans on their terms by enabling health systems to seamlessly deliver the right care, at the right place and the right time, saving clinicians for the work only people can do."

For more information including data sheets and FAQs visit https://orionhealth.com/global/digital-front-door

About Orion Health

Orion Health is a global healthcare technology company focused on reimagining healthcare so that perfect care is delivered for all. We are leading the change in digital health with health and care organizations to improve the wellbeing of every individual with our world leading Unified Healthcare Platform. Made up of the Virtuoso Digital Front Door, Amadeus Digital Care Record, and Orchestral Intelligence Platform - our technology has unmatched healthcare-specific data sets and 30-years of innovation focussed on improving the wellbeing of all.

For more information visit www.orionhealth.com.

