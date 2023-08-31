TerrePower to highlight EV battery technology at Detroit Auto Show

MOBILE, Ala., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TerrePower, a division of BBB Industries, is presenting its sustainably manufactured battery solutions at the Detroit Auto Show on September 13, 2023. TerrePower will host a Fireside chat showcasing lithium-ion battery technology for longer-lasting batteries that are cost-effective and environmentally sustainable solutions for automotive manufacturers and consumers.

WHO: John Boyer, president of BBB's TerrePower division. John is a 30+ year veteran of the automotive industry. He led BBB's expansion into Europe and the development of EV battery remanufacturing.

Maria Caballero, president of e-Mobility, BBB Industries. Caballero is a 25-year veteran of the automotive industry. Prior to joining BBB, Maria led the Visteon Electronics OE service group. Maria also worked for Ford's automotive component division where she held various roles in Manufacturing, Business Planning and Program Management.

Moderator: Jordan Arocha, PMP, Director of Commercial Operations, Munro & Associates, Inc.

WHAT: North American International Auto Show, Detroit, MI

Fireside Chat, "Sustainable Manufacturing of Components Driving our Clean Energy and Mobility Future."

WHEN: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 1 pm – 1:45 pm

WHERE: Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit, MI

WHY: EV battery remanufacturing is sustainable, as it reduces the need to mine for the raw materials that are used in the battery. TerrePower is the only company of its kind that sustainably manufactures EV batteries, solar panels, and energy storage systems. For vehicle batteries, its process includes identifying the weak components in the battery pack and replacing them with tested good components to improve the battery pack's performance so it can be used in a vehicle again. Battery modules that have degraded to the point they can no longer be used are then repurposed into energy stationary storage units to give them a second life.

About BBB Industries

BBB Industries, LLC is a leading sustainable manufacturer serving the automotive, industrial, and renewable energy markets. With an extensive footprint and operations throughout North America, BBB entered the European market in 2020 and now sustainably manufactures and supplies an assortment of nondiscretionary repair parts across more than 90 countries. TerrePower is a division of BBB that services the electric vehicle, energy storage and solar markets across both North America and Europe. Founded in 1987, BBB Industries, LLC is a private company with corporate centers located in the greater Mobile, Alabama and Dallas, Texas areas. Please see www.bbbind.com for more information. To find out more about TerrePower, visit https://www.bbbind.com/terrepower.

