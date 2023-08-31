Drax Announces the Appointment of Andrea Bertone to the Company's Board of Directors

Bertone will assume the position of Chair effective January 1, 2024

MONROE, La., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drax today announced the appointment of Andrea Bertone as a non-executive director and Chair Designate of Drax. Bertone is the former President of Duke Energy Corporation's international division (DEI) where she spent 15 years in leadership roles, including seven years as President of DEI with executive responsibility for a portfolio of 4,400MW of hydro and thermal assets.

"I am delighted to welcome Andrea in her appointment as Chair Designate of Drax as we accelerate our strategy, including to become a global leader in carbon removals," said Will Gardiner, CEO of Drax.

"Andrea's extensive executive experience in the international energy sector will provide Drax with a deeper understanding of global markets and their underpinning regulation, as well as invaluable experience in leading transformative change in multinational businesses," said Gardiner.

The appointment is in anticipation of the conclusion of Philip Cox's successful nine-year tenure as a non-executive director during which he made a significant contribution to Drax's growth and success. Cox will step down as Chair and a non-executive director on December 31, 2023, and the Board expresses their sincere gratitude for Cox's valuable service. Bertone will assume the position of Chair effective January 1, 2024. The appointment of Bertone in the role of Chair Designate allows for a managed handover from Cox prior to her assuming the position.

"It is an honor to become Chair Designate of Drax and join the Board at this exciting time in the company's journey," said Bertone. "As the global transition to net zero intensifies, opportunities are growing in carbon removals, renewable power and biomass. I look forward to working with Will, fellow Board members and colleagues across Drax, which is ideally placed to realize these opportunities internationally."

Prior to serving as President, Bertone held senior legal positions between 2001 and 2009 at DEI, including as associate General Counsel from 2003 to 2009, as part of which she oversaw legal and regulatory matters for the Group's business in Latin America. Bertone left Duke in 2016. Prior to Duke, Bertone's roles included Latin America counsel with Baker McKenzie.

Bertone currently serves as a non-executive director of several companies each of which is publicly listed and operating in diverse sectors, spanning packaging manufacturing, energy and waste management.

"The breadth of Andrea's non-executive roles in diverse and global businesses will further enhance the experience and capabilities of our Board," said Gardiner.

About Drax

Drax Group's purpose is to enable a zero carbon, lower cost energy future and in 2019 announced a world-leading ambition to be carbon negative by 2030, using bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technology.

Drax's around 3,000 employees operate across three principal areas of activity – electricity generation, electricity sales to business customers and compressed wood pellet production and supply to third parties. For more information visit www.drax.com/us.

