Magris Talc Announces UL Certification of 15 Recycled Products

DENVER, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Magris Talc is pleased to announce today that UL Solutions has issued a ULE ECV 2809 certification for 15 talc grades sourced from its Yellowstone, Montana mine, certifying that these products contain >99% pre-consumer (post-industrial) recycled content.

UL Solutions is a global leader in applied safety science. UL Solutions transforms safety, security, and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries, delivering testing, inspection and certification services to support product innovation and business growth.

Eric Colby, President and General Manager of Magris Talc, stated "We are happy to present 15 high purity finished grades of talc, derived from our Yellowstone mine waste stream, that fall within prime grade specifications and have passed the UL certification for >99% pre-consumer (post-industrial) recycled content. I'm proud of our team and their commitment to find innovative solutions for our customers across a range of applications."

Magris Talc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Magris Performance Materials Inc. ("MPMI"). As a supplier of materials that are used to enhance performance and sustainability in critical products that improve everyday life in a lower carbon world, MPMI and Magris Talc have committed to waste reduction and diversion. Magris Talc is continually assessing the viability of converting waste from product processes to commercial products with added value for various market applications.

Magris Talc is pleased to offer the following talc grades that carry the ULE ECV 2809 certification:

JetFil® M200 JetFil® M600 Mistron® Vapor RE

JetFil® M300 JetFil® M700 Silverline® 504

JetFil® M353 Mistron® 100 Mistron® Plus

JetFil® M400 Mistron® 102 Mistron® HP

JetFil® M450 Mistron® 105 MistroFoam®

About Magris Talc

Magris Talc supplies approximately 50 percent of the North American market from its three mines and six processing facilities in Canada and the United States. Its products are used as critical inputs and play a large role in helping to reduce carbon emissions in a variety of industrial applications.

