THE COUNTDOWN TO NAWBO'S NATIONAL WOMEN'S BUSINESS CONFERENCE IS ON

The Strongest Voice and Supporter of U.S. Women Entrepreneurs Is Bringing Its Signature Event to Austin



AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a 2023 survey conducted by Bank of America, nearly two-thirds of women business owners across the country said they anticipate increased revenue over the next 12 months despite an ever-changing economic landscape. In fact, 44% said that they plan to expand their business in the year ahead. That's the kind of optimism and energy that will be in Austin, Texas at National Women's Business Conference hosted by the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO®) this October 15-17, where Bank of America is the lead sponsor for the 11th consecutive year as well as this year's NextGen Forum presenting sponsor.

Nearly two-thirds of women business owners said they anticipate increased revenue over the next 12 months

As the strongest voice and supporter of our nation's women business owners for nearly 50 years, NAWBO is proud to bring together hundreds of members and non-members—of all ages, sizes, stages and industries—to this signature event designed to power their dreams. There will be opportunities to:

connect with like-minded women

be inspired by amazing speakers

access valuable partner resources

network and shop in exhibit hall

celebrate remarkable women

enjoy food and music at receptions

participate in wellness activities

The keynote speakers are always a conference highlight, and for 2023, NAWBO is thrilled to have Dr. Martha Beck. The New York Times bestselling author has spent her career helping thousands of people create their best lives. Her published works include self-help books and memoirs, including her latest, The Way of Integrity: Find the Path to Your True Self.

Additionally, a panel of Texas women business owners will share how they're innovating and inspiring through big, bold moves, plus Sharon Miller and Mei Xu will engage in a fireside chat. Sharon is Bank of America's President of Small Business Banking and Head of Specialty Banking & Lending who was recently named to Forbes' 50 Over 50: Investment list, while Mei is a Chinese emigrant who innovated to become a multi-million-dollar business owner, then chose to start over.

For young women entrepreneurs, NAWBO is hosting a NextGen Forum on Day 2 of the conference. This event is designed to develop entrepreneurial curiosity, confidence and mindset through life-changing connections, education and resources. For those in high school, college or graduate school who already own a business, are on an entrepreneurship education track or are interested in starting a business in the next three years, apply for a scholarship here . The deadline has been extended into early September.

These events are only possible with sponsors who support NAWBO's mission. A special thanks to Bank of America, AARP, Dell, Cultivate Advisors, UPS, Wells Fargo, Master Your Card, Meta, TriNet, B2B Reviews, Frost Brown Todd, One Page Business Pan, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses, United Franchise Group, Southwest Airlines and Enterprising Women, Texas CEO, Professional Women's and Latina Style magazines. Also, to FICO, a NextGen Forum partner, and Highnote, our print partner.

"Bank of America is thrilled to continue supporting the National Women's Business Conference," said Jill Calabrese Bain, Managing Director, Small Business, Specialty Banking & Lending, Bank of America. "Our partnership with NAWBO is critical to our work of helping women entrepreneurs nationwide access the tools, resources and expertise they need to make every move matter."

Registration is filling up for both the National Women's Business Conference and NextGen Forum. Learn more here and here and register to join us. For questions about advertising and sponsorship, please reach out to wbc@nawbo.org.

About NAWBO

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 14 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org.

View original content:

SOURCE National Association of Women Business Owners